One person reported dead, multiple wounded in active shooting in Washington, DC

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 20:56 IST
One person reported dead, multiple wounded in active shooting in Washington, DC

An ​active shooter was barricaded inside ‌a ​Washington, DC, building on Thursday morning, police said, drawing large numbers of officers in tactical gear to the ‌area. At least one person has been killed and multiple people wounded, local media reported. The shooter was not yet in custody, police said.

DC Council member ‌Brooke Pinto said in a post on X that the shooting took ‌place "at and outside" a VIDA fitness club and that multiple people had been shot. One person who described himself as having witnessed the incident told Reuters that he heard gunshots and ⁠saw ​one man run to ⁠another man who had apparently been struck by a bullet.

"Blood was pouring immediately, and ⁠he said, 'He's dead,'" the witness said. "We didn't know if the gunman was still on ​the premises, so we just ran frantically." He said he heard more gunshots ⁠after running away from the gym.

The incident was unfolding in the Logan Circle neighborhood, about a mile (1.6 ⁠km) ​northeast of the White House. Officers with rifles could be seen positioned atop buildings nearby, while dozens of police vehicles shut down the ⁠area. Some people gathered on a nearby rooftop to watch the police response. A police ⁠spokesperson was ⁠unable to confirm the number of people either wounded or killed.

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