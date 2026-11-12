Newly elected US House members pose on Capitol steps for class photo ahead of 120th Congress term

Incoming members of the US House of Representatives gathered on the steps of the Capitol for their official freshman class photo, marking a milestone as newly elected lawmakers converge on Washington for orientation ahead of the upcoming congressional term. According to Fox News, the newly elected lawmakers posed together on Thursday as part of the official induction events following the midterm elections.

The incoming class features a mix of political backgrounds and new faces as they prepare to take office for the 120th Congress, which kicks off its term on January 3. Earlier on Wednesday, the Republican Party restructured its congressional leadership for the upcoming 120th United States Congress, electing staunch Donald Trump ally Jim Jordan as House Minority Leader, retaining Tom Emmer as Minority Whip, and re-electing John Thune to helm Senate Republicans, following significant setbacks in the midterm elections, Fox News reported,

House Republicans selected Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan to spearhead the party's legislative opposition and lead the fight to regain control of the chamber as Democrats prepare to take over the majority. Jordan’s election follows the decision of current Speaker Mike Johnson to step aside from top leadership, according to Fox News. In a competitive race for the chamber's second-ranking position, Minnesota Republican Tom Emmer secured the role of House Minority Whip for the next Congress, defeating a challenge from Texas Representative August Pfluger as the GOP conference realigns in the minority.

Meanwhile, in the upper chamber, Senate Republicans voted to keep South Dakota Senator John Thune at the helm of the conference, positioning him to lead the party through the 120th Congress. Welcoming the confidence reposed in him by colleagues, Thune vowed that congressional Republicans would maintain a unified front alongside President Donald Trump to resist the opposition's legislative agenda.

“I appreciated the opportunity to have an open, honest, and transparent conversation with my colleagues today, and I am honored to have their continued trust and support to lead the Senate Republican Conference in the 120th Congress,” Thune said in a post shared on X. "I’m proud of what this Republican team has accomplished together, and we remain united in our commitment to advancing conservative priorities, working with President Trump and our colleagues in the House, and holding the line against Democrats’ efforts to enact their far-left, liberal agenda. We have important work ahead of us, and I look forward to serving alongside my colleagues on behalf of the American people," he added.

The leadership restructuring comes in the shadow of a broad Democratic electoral resurgence that reached beyond Washington into state capitals. Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India-US relations enjoy bipartisan support in the United States, while declining to comment specifically on the results of the US midterm elections.

Addressing a biweekly media briefing in Delhi, Jaiswal said, "It is an internal matter of the United States. I have no specific comment on them beyond underlining that India and the United States' relationship enjoys bipartisan support in the United States. We continue to work to further strengthen our comprehensive global strategic partnership that we share with the US." His remarks come amid political developments in the United States following the midterm elections, with US President Donald Trump once again raising questions about the credibility of the electoral process.

"Does anybody really believe that this 'Election' was honest? How could the Polls be so wrong??? Some early voting 'dumps' were so large that it was impossible to win, no matter how many people went to vote. It's all about the machines, which are far more important than the voter! President DJT," Trump wrote in his post on Truth Social. This comes as the Democratic wave flipped legislative control across multiple states, ending more than a decade of entrenched Republican statehouse dominance.

Democrats now control legislatures in 24 states, propelled by critical victories in key battlegrounds including Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Arizona. The shift means nearly 75 per cent of the American population now resides in states governed by Democratic governors, consolidating the party's institutional footprint nationwide ahead of the convening of the next Congress, Fox News reported. (ANI)