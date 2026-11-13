PM Modi inaugurates new Vande Bharat chair car services connecting Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Margao 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off new Vande Bharat chair car services connecting Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Margao, to strengthen rail connectivity between the three regions. Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar was also present on the occasion. Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar highlighted that the dedication of a doubling project between Bagalkot and Vandal, along with the electrification of the Sakleshwar-Subramanya Road route, through which the Vande Bharat Chair Car will travel, represents a major boost to the economy as it will significantly reduce dependency on diesel fuel.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said that the inauguration of the Vande Bharat Chair Car service will connect Bengaluru directly to the premier tourism destination of Goa, describing it as a wonderful addition for the people of Karnataka and all travellers. "Today, the Prime Minister will be inaugurating the new Vande Bharat chair car service between Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Margao around 13:30 hours... Today also marks the dedication of a doubling project between Bagalkot and Vandal, along with the electrification of the route from Sakleshwar to Subramanya Road, which the Vande Bharat chair car will traverse. This represents a major boost to the economy by significantly reducing our dependency on diesel fuel... By connecting Bengaluru directly to the premier tourism destination of Goa while passing through Bengaluru, this new service is a wonderful addition for the people of Karnataka and all travellers. The train route traverses very picturesque landscapes, making the journey itself a true pleasure well before you reach your destination. This stands as a remarkable testament to the ongoing infrastructure development led by Indian Railways," said Kumar.

BJP National General Secretary and Karnataka In-charge Harish Dwivedi stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains consistently committed to the holistic development of the entire country, describing it as good fortune for the nation. "It is our good fortune that our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, remains consistently committed to the holistic development of the entire nation... It is for this reason that a 7-kilometre stretch of the Metro is being inaugurated today. With the completion of this 7-kilometre section, the total length of the Metro network in Bengaluru will reach 100 kilometres. Furthermore, several other projects are being inaugurated or having their foundation stones laid by the Prime Minister... The Central Government remains committed to providing every possible initiative to foster the continued development of Karnataka," Dwivedi told reporters.

To strengthen rail links across Bengaluru, coastal Karnataka, and Goa, Indian Railways has launched the new Yesvantpur-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, offering direct access to major stops such as Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Mangaluru, Udupi, Kundapura, Murdeshwar, Gokarna, and Karwar. According to South Western Railway, regular operations will begin on November 15 following the run of two inaugural special services on November 13. (ANI)