Quantum Systems says grounded German military drones flying again after cyberattack

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 14:56 IST
Quantum Systems says grounded German military drones flying again after cyberattack

German defence technology group ​Quantum Systems said drones ​in service with the ‌German military were ​flying again after they were grounded as a precaution following a cyberattack last ‌month. The Financial Times reported on Thursday that the Bundeswehr had grounded drones made by Quantum Systems after the attack.

"The fleet is ‌operating normally around the globe — including Germany and the Bundeswehr," a ‌Quantum Systems spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "The Bundeswehr was the only customer to ground their systems as a precaution." The Financial Times said the grounding ⁠had ​prevented Quantum Systems ⁠from taking part in a recent exercise with the military.

There was no ⁠immediate comment from the German military. Quantum said "an active cyberattack by hostile ​actors" was detected in October but was contained by its ⁠IT and cybersecurity teams "in close and transparent collaboration with the authorities".

"Through the quick ⁠measures ​taken and the characteristics of the incident, there is no risk in operating Quantum Systems' unmanned systems for the end ⁠users and the operators," it said. It was not immediately clear whether ⁠other companies ⁠may have been affected by the attack.

Quantum Systems signed a deal last month to supply Ukraine with ‌jet ‌interceptors.

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