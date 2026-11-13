Pressures on German economy likely to ease by year end, ministry says

​Pressures ‌on the German economy, ​including from ‌low river water levels and production stoppages in ‌the automotive industry, ‌are likely to ease by the end ⁠of ​the ⁠year, the economy ministry ⁠said in its monthly ​report on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 14:56 IST
Pressures on German economy likely to ease by year end, ministry says

​Pressures ‌on the German economy, ​including from ‌low river water levels and production stoppages in ‌the automotive industry, ‌are likely to ease by the end ⁠of ​the ⁠year, the economy ministry ⁠said in its monthly ​report on Friday.

However, the ⁠economic recovery has not ⁠yet ​reached the labour market, even ⁠though leading economic indicators ⁠are stabilising, ⁠the ministry said.

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