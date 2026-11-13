Pressures on German economy likely to ease by year end, ministry says
Pressures on the German economy, including from low river water levels and production stoppages in the automotive industry, are likely to ease by the end of the year, the economy ministry said in its monthly report on Friday.
Pressures on the German economy, including from low river water levels and production stoppages in the automotive industry, are likely to ease by the end of the year, the economy ministry said in its monthly report on Friday.
However, the economic recovery has not yet reached the labour market, even though leading economic indicators are stabilising, the ministry said.