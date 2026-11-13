Estonia PM backs Costa and Kallas as EU representatives at peace talks

​Estonian Prime ​Minister Kristen Michal ‌said on ​Friday the European Union's representatives at the ‌peace talks between Russia and Ukraine could clearly be President of Council ‌Antonio Costa and Foreign Policy Chief ‌Kaja Kallas.

"If we have to say that Europe should be represented, then it's ⁠also ​clear ⁠that we have people who have ⁠institutional accountability to people of Europe and ​also to our countries, these are ⁠Antonio Costa, and also Commission, and, ⁠for ​example, High Representative Kallas, so we have the persons to ⁠do it," he told reporters in Dublin ⁠before ⁠of an EU summit.