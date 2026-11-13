Bhupesh Baghel questions BJP chief Nitin Nabin’s Nov 15 Chhattisgarh visit, alleges ‘fear of defeat’

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday alleged irregularities in the voter list ahead of the Bhilai civic body elections, claiming that around 25,000 voters had been shifted to other wards and would be deprived of the opportunity to exercise their franchise. Taking a dig at the BJP, Baghel also questioned the visit of the party’s National President Nitin Nabin to Chhattisgarh on November 15, alleging that it was prompted by the fear of defeat following the party’s performance in the bypoll.

On the Bhilai civic body elections, Baghel alleged that the names of around 25,000 voters had been shifted to other wards. He said that after he raised the issue, the Election Commission extended the dates for corrections, which, according to him, indicated that the irregularity had been acknowledged. Baghel alleged, "Despite having EPIC numbers, the names of a large number of new voters were yet to be included in the electoral rolls. Around 25,000 voters would be unable to exercise their voting rights and alleged that it was part of a larger conspiracy, as the BJP had realised that Gen Z voters would not support the party."

Baghel also criticised the state government over paddy procurement, alleging that it had reduced the number of days allotted for procuring paddy from farmers. He said, "The decision would affect both farmers and rice millers and alleged that the government was making efforts to avoid procuring paddy from farmers." He questioned whether the government had made the necessary arrangements for gunny bags, storage space and other requirements for procurement, pointing out that only '42 working days' were available.

Baghel also raised questions over the lifting of paddy procured last year and demanded, 'The state government release a white paper on the procurement process." Referring to the ongoing protest by patwaris across the state, Baghel said, "They had also informed the government about the completion-linked issues related to paddy procurement."

On the issue of caste census, Baghel said, "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had been consistently raising the demand, but the Gazette notification on the matter did not mention caste census." He accused the Government of India of betraying the people. (ANI)