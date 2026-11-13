Cricket-Saqib takes seven on debut but Pakistan and Sri Lanka draw first test

Saqib Khan enjoyed a dream ​debut with seven wickets, but ​it was not enough ‌to ​force a result as the first test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka petered out ‌into a dull draw in Rawalpindi on Friday. Put in to bat, Pakistan declared their first innings on 434-9 after four out of their ‌top five batters struck half-centuries.

Sri Lanka had appeared set for a ‌hefty first-innings lead at 404-4, powered by Dhananjaya de Silva's 167 and a century from captain Kusal Mendis (119). But Saqib, 31, finished with 7-130, including five ⁠wickets in ​a superb ⁠eight-over spell, and the visitors lost wickets in clumps to be bowled out for ⁠446.

With significant time lost to rain and bad light in the match, ​including nearly two sessions on Thursday, the test ended in ⁠a draw with Pakistan on 284-8 in the final session. The home side were ⁠wobbling ​at 125-5 in their second innings but Saud Shakeel's resolute 97 ended any hope of a Sri Lankan victory. The ⁠sides shook hands soon after his dismissal.

The second and final test will ⁠also be ⁠played in Rawalpindi from Tuesday after the match was moved out of Lahore due to worsening smog.