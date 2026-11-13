Nigeria ends 21-day Ebola contact monitoring with no secondary transmission

Nigeria has ​completed the 21-day monitoring ‌period for ​all 62 contacts linked to the country's reported Ebola case with none of them ‌falling ill, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said on Friday. Nigeria confirmed its first Ebola case in more than a decade on ‌October 20 in a Swiss woman who had travelled to ‌Uganda and then returned to Nigeria. She and her husband were evacuated to Switzerland where she recovered fully and has been discharged from hospital.