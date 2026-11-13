The US ​military denied ‌Iran's claim on ​Friday to have attacked a US early-warning radar in Bahrain, saying ‌its forces had shot down two one-way attack drones launched by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps toward Bahrain with ‌no harm caused.

Iran had said its strike was ‌in retaliation for what it described as an air attack on a telecommunications tower in its Hormozgan province, according to Iranian ⁠state ​media. The claim ⁠came during a fragile lull in the conflict between Iran ⁠and the US, which began with US and Israeli ​strikes on Iran on February 28 and has since ⁠spread across the region.

Iran launched missile and drone attacks on ⁠US ​bases in Gulf states and sought to restrict shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital ⁠route for global oil and gas supplies. Washington, in turn, ⁠imposed a ⁠naval blockade on Iranian ports. There was no immediate comment from Bahrain.