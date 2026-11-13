Gambhir backs batting-order flexibility, says India keen to give Ruturaj, Ishan opportunities

India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Friday defended the team's decision to experiment with its batting order, saying the management wants to maintain continuity while providing players opportunities in different positions ahead of the upcoming ODI World Cup. Ruturaj Gaikwad opened alongside Rohit Sharma in the fourth ODI against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui, while Ishan Kishan, who has previously batted higher up the order, was pushed down to number five. However, the reshuffle failed to deliver the desired results as India were bowled out for just 89 while chasing 334, suffering a massive 244-run defeat.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Gambhir explained that the decision to promote Gaikwad was based on his previous performances and experience as an opener, while Kishan's familiarity with the middle order made him a suitable candidate for the number five position. "In the final match of the previous series, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 60 runs [57], and prior to that, he scored a century against South Africa. We aim to maintain as much continuity as possible and provide players with as many opportunities as we can—whether that's as an opener or in the middle order," Gambhir said.

"It may not always be ideal, but international cricket—much like life—isn't always fair. Whenever an opportunity arises, you should try to make the most of it. At that time, there was an opening in the middle order, so we gave him that chance," he added. Gaikwad, who has previously featured in the middle order, managed just five runs off 13 deliveries in his first appearance as an opener in the series. Kishan, meanwhile, scored 27 off 53 balls, including four boundaries, but could not prevent India's collapse.

Explaining the rationale behind the batting combination, Gambhir said the team considered Gaikwad's greater experience at the top of the order, particularly with the new ball expected to swing and seam. "Today, an opportunity opened up at the top of the order, so he got that chance. I felt that Ishan was well-suited for the middle order, having played there in England and also batted at number three against the West Indies. Since Ruturaj has opened the batting much more frequently, we felt he would be the better choice at the top of the order, especially when the ball is seaming and swinging," he added.

The discussion also centred on India's approach towards maintaining flexibility in the 15-member squad, with the possibility of accommodating players like Tilak Varma in different batting positions and utilising his potential as an additional bowling option. India's batting-order experimentation, however, took a back seat as New Zealand pacer Matt Henry produced a devastating performance, claiming 6/27 to dismantle the visitors. Henry picked up three wickets in the opening over, removing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer for ducks.

Earlier, Will Young struck a commanding 125 off 108 deliveries, while Tim Seifert contributed 58 off 48 balls to help New Zealand post 333 in 50 overs. Axar Patel, Auqib Nabi and Gurnoor Brar claimed two wickets each for India. India were eventually dismissed for 89 in 26.4 overs, registering their heaviest defeat in the contest by a margin of 244 runs.

Despite the setback, India continue to lead the five-match ODI series 2-1, having won the first two matches before the third ODI was abandoned due to rain. The fifth and final ODI will be played at the same venue on Sunday, with India looking to seal the series and New Zealand aiming to draw level. (ANI)