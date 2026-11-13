Mixed Martial Arts-'Lioness' Nunes returns for epic Harrison showdown at UFC 334

Former UFC two-weight champion Amanda Nunes will step into the octagon for the first time in more than three years on Saturday ‌as she takes on American Kayla Harrison in a bid to win back the bantamweight crown she made her own during one of the most dominant runs in the sport.

Now 38 years old, the Brazilian submitted Miesha Tate to win the belt in July 2016 and ‌destroyed former UFC golden girl Ronda Rousey with a 48-second knockout in her first title defence before following up with an ‌equally violent 51-second win over Cris Cyborg in December 2018 to claim the featherweight belt. "I did everything that I wanted outside of the fighting world, and now I'm ready to come back," Nunes told reporters during a mid-week press conference.

"When Kayla got the belt... I literally sent them (the UFC) a text message - 'I'm ready to ⁠go'. I'm ​gonna be the one that takes ⁠my belt back from Kayla." Wresting the belt from Harrison after such a long lay-off will be no easy task.

Her American opponent is a two-time Olympic gold medallist ⁠in judo and she also held the Professional Fighters League (PFL) lightweight title before switching to the UFC, where she beat Julianna Pena in her third ​fight with the promotion to win the bantamweight title. The two trained together briefly at American Top Team before Nunes left, ⁠and she said that Saturday's return would be a shock to the system for Harrison.

"She never fight a lioness before, so this is another level kind of game, ⁠you ​know? I'm not here as a challenger, I'm here as double champ, it's completely different from all the opponents she has faced," Nunes said. The fight was originally scheduled for January, but it was postponed when Harrison had to have surgery on her neck ⁠to repair herniated discs.

On Saturday at Madison Square Garden the two will finally face off in what will add further fuel to ⁠the debate over who is ⁠the greatest female fighter of all time, with Harrison looking forward to staking her claim. "I feel like I am going to prove the champion on Saturday night, and then I'll give her an ‌automatic rematch at 145 (pounds, ‌featherweight) so I can snatch that other belt," Harrison said.