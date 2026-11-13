The major ​US stock ​indexes gave ‌back their gains ​shortly after market open on Friday, ‌with tech stocks under renewed pressure as investors fretted over the potential fallout of ‌the controversy surrounding Nvidia. Data that showed ‌October producer prices were slightly softer than expected, did little to ease sentiment.

At 10:08 ⁠a.m. ​ET, ⁠the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 96.34 points, ⁠or 0.18%, to 52,200.75, the S&P ​500 lost 53.03 points, or 0.70%, to ⁠7,539.37, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 273.08 ⁠points, ​or 1.08%, to 25,093.01. Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.28-to-1 ⁠ratio on the NYSE and by a ⁠1.75-to-1 ⁠ratio on the Nasdaq.