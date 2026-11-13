No migrant caravans headed to US, says Mexico President

‌Mexican President Claudia ​Sheinbaum said on Friday no migrant ‌caravans areheaded toward the northern border with the United States.

Sheinbaum said there are two ‌migrant caravans in Mexico. "One dissolved ‌while en route, and most of its members have already returned to their countries ⁠of ​origin, and ⁠another caravan is only just forming." "There is no ⁠caravan currently in transit through our country ​on its way to the (US) border," ⁠Sheinbaum said at her daily morning press ⁠conference.

US ​President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to double tariffs on Mexico ⁠if it does not stop the groups ⁠of ⁠migrants from reaching the US border.