Odisha CM attends Kudmi Samaj festival, says government working to promote Kurmali language in villages

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday attended the National Bandana Parba of Kudmi Samaj at Barasahi in Mayurbhanj, highlighting the community's agricultural traditions, cultural heritage and practices of worshipping cattle and nature. Addressing the gathering, Majhi said the Kudmi community, which has a significant presence across several states, including Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Assam, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, had preserved its cultural traditions over generations.

He said a large number of people from the Kudmi community settled in Odisha, particularly in Mayurbhanj, Kendujhar and Sundargarh, following the formation of the state. The Chief Minister highlighted the community's traditional festivals, including Bandana Parba, which is celebrated around the time of Kali Puja or Diwali, and its association with the worship and protection of cattle.

He also referred to the community's observance of Karma Puja, during which the Karma tree is worshipped, describing it as a tradition that conveys the message of environmental protection and conservation. Majhi said, "It's a message of protection and looking after the environment. They've been passing down this really important message not just today, but for hundreds of thousands of years."

"Describing the Kudmi community as peace-loving, patriotic and closely associated with agriculture, he said collective efforts and unity would help the community progress. Highlighting the state government's initiatives for the community, Majhi said the government had recognised the Kurmali language and was working towards promoting its use in education", the CM said. "After our government came to power, in all our inclusive programs to help the community move forward, we've recognised their language, Kurmali," he said.

"He further said that the government was looking into introducing teaching in the Kurmali language at the village level, adding that the initiative would be rolled out in the future".. Speaking about the significance of cattle worship, the Chief Minister said cows held an important place in the cultural, social and economic life of society.

"In my village, we also worship cows. Just like today, I worshipped and prayed to the cow. The cow is a really important part of our society. Our entire cultural, social, and economic system is built around it, and our prosperity grows because of it. That's why we worship the cow with a lot of respect, and we also work to keep them safe," he said. A local organiser, Keshav Krishna Mahato, also highlighted the significance of Bandana Parba, describing it as one of the most traditional festivals of the Kudmi community.

"The festival was rooted in traditional customs and was observed to express gratitude towards nature and cattle, which play an important role in the agricultural lives of the community", he said. "The organiser said the community continued to preserve its traditional practices, including Go Vandana, through which cattle are worshipped as a mark of gratitude for their contribution to farming", he said.

The National Bandana Parba brought together members of the Kudmi community to celebrate their cultural traditions and highlight the importance of preserving their heritage. (ANI)