KLM sues former CEO over powerbank that caught fire on flight, Dutch media say

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 22:12 IST
KLM sues former CEO over powerbank that caught fire on flight, Dutch media say

KLM, the ​Dutch arm of airline group ​Air France KLM, ‌said ​on Friday it had filed a complaint with Dutch prosecutors over ‌an incident involving a passenger's power bank that caught fire during a flight in September. Dutch media reported the passenger ‌was the airline's former chief executive Camiel Eurlings, citing sources. KLM ‌declined to identify the individual involved.

"It is standard practice for KLM to file a complaint in cases of serious breaches ⁠of ​safety rules ⁠by passengers that put the safety of a flight, its passengers ⁠or crew at risk," the airline said in a ​statement. KLM said the complaint followed an internal investigation into ⁠the incident.

At the time, Dutch media reported that the plane, ⁠which ​had taken off from Amsterdam, had to turn back while over the Atlantic Ocean and return to ⁠the city's Schiphol Airport. Eurlings, who was KLM's CEO from ⁠July ⁠2013 to October 2014, did not immediately reply to a request for comment sent ‌on LinkedIn.

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