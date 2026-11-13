UN rights chief demands Houthis return body of Yemeni staff member

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 22:17 IST
UN rights chief demands Houthis return body of Yemeni staff member

The UN's human rights chief on ​Friday demanded the return of ​the body of a ‌Yemeni staff member ​of his office who died of unknown causes weeks ago after being held in Houthi custody ‌for more than two years. Mohammad el Shami's family learned of his death on October 30, more than a month after it occurred, but they have received no ‌explanation of the cause or circumstances. El Shami had been held by ‌the Houthi group since June 6, 2024.

"Our colleague must be laid to rest in a dignified manner, in accordance with the wishes of his family – which was denied contact with ⁠him for ​two years while ⁠he was in detention," said United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk. His family ⁠said the Houthis had agreed in principle to an investigation in a statement earlier ​this week. "Do not allow Mohamed to die twice: once when he was ⁠taken from his family and disappeared, and again when the truth about his fate is allowed to ⁠disappear ​from the world."

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis, who have previously said those detained were part of a spy network working for ⁠the United States and Israel. More than 70 UN employees and dozens of ⁠humanitarian workers remain in ⁠detention in Yemen. A video circulating this week appeared to show one of them "confessing", Turk's office said, voicing fears that ‌the group ‌may be subject to torture or ill-treatment.

(Reporting ​by Emma Farge)

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