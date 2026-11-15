Soccer-Late goals keep Algeria, Angola on course in qualifiers

Algeria and Angola netted ​late goals to win ​their Africa Cup of ‌Nations qualifiers ​1-0 on Saturday and keep on course for a place in next year’s finals. Ramy Bensebaini ‌scored Algeria’s 76th-minute winner in Tizi Ouzou as they edged Togo 1-0 and moved top of Group I with seven points at the halfway ‌stage of qualifying.

Angola secured a 2-0 home win over 10-man South ‌Sudan as they joined Egypt at the top of Group B, but they only overcame their visitors with goals in stoppage time Angola struggled for a long time to ⁠break ​down the resistance ⁠of South Sudan, who were reduced to 10 men after Geriga Atendele was sent ⁠off in the 48th minute for violent conduct.

They made the breakthrough thanks to ​their substitutes. During 11 minutes of stoppage time, Chico Banza ⁠opened the scoring in the 93rd minute after finishing a pass from Miro who ⁠got ​on the scoresheet himself six minutes later. Botswana held Uganda to a 1-1 draw in Hoima, coming back after teenager James Bogere had ⁠scored early for the hosts. Losika Ratshukudu netted the equaliser before halftime

The ⁠qualifiers continue ⁠on Monday and Tuesday with the fourth round of fixtures. The last two rounds will be played in ‌March. (Writing by ‌Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing ​by Ed Osmond)