Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Texans RB David Montgomery (groin) ruled out vs. Browns

The Houston Texans ruled ​out running back David Montgomery from Sunday's road game against the Cleveland ​Browns with a groin injury. The Texans also ruled out cornerback ‌Jaylin ​Smith, while offensive tackle Braden Smith is questionable with an illness.

Tennis-Andreeva dispatches Pegula to reach WTA Finals championship match

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva extended her unbeaten run at the WTA Finals on Saturday, beating American Jessica Pegula 6-3 6-4 to reach the final of the ‌season-ending tournament. Andreeva's heavy groundstrokes, strong serving and tireless defense were too much for Pegula in their first career meeting, played under sunny skies in the California desert.

Panthers activate WR Xavier Legette from IR

The Carolina Panthers activated wide receiver Xavier Legette from injured reserve on Saturday. Legette sustained a knee injury while reeling in a 55-yard reception against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. ‌He has two catches for 64 yards this season.

Canadiens F Chris Kreider (lower body) out 6-8 weeks

Montreal Canadiens forward Chris Kreider will be out six-to-eight weeks with a ‌lower-body injury, the team announced Saturday. Kreider got tangled up with Michael Eyssimont in the third period of Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Boston Bruins. Kreider was unable to put any weight on his left leg as he departed the ice and did not return to the game.

Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith sets Big Ten receiving record

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith continued his record-breaking season on Saturday by setting the Big Ten ⁠mark for career ​receiving yards. Needing 31 yards to break ⁠the record, Smith eclipsed that mark following his fourth reception in the first half against Northwestern on Saturday.

NFL reassigns refs to work games within driving distance

The nationwide travel snafu created by Friday's FAA ground stop prompted the ⁠NFL to adjust Sunday's officiating assignments. The league reassigned three Week 10 games to backup referees whose hometowns are within driving distance.

Report: Saints to activate RB Travis Etienne from IR

New Orleans Saints running ​back Travis Etienne will be activated from injured reserve prior to Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, Netflix reported Saturday. Etienne sustained a hamstring injury during New ⁠Orleans' 35-27 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 27. He was placed on injured reserve four days later.

Canes activate captain Jordan Staal from injured reserve

The Carolina Hurricanes activated captain Jordan Staal from injured reserve ahead of ⁠Saturday's ​game against the Seattle Kraken in Helsinki, Finland. Staal, 38, has not played since Oct. 10 due to a partially torn calf muscle. The forward has participated in a pair of practices in Helsinki.

Oklahoma AD: SEC said to accept postponement vs. Ole Miss or forfeit

The Southeastern Conference rescheduled No. 19 Ole Miss' football game at Oklahoma from Saturday to ⁠Sunday due to travel issues caused by the nationwide air-traffic shutdown on Friday, but the altered date didn't sit well with Sooners athletic director Roger Denny. In a social-media post ⁠early Saturday morning, Denny wrote that SEC commissioner ⁠Greg Sankey informed him the Sooners would be required to forfeit the game if they didn't agree to play on Sunday.

Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III downgraded to out vs. Falcons

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III has been downgraded to out for Sunday's ‌game against the host Atlanta Falcons ‌due to a groin injury. The Chiefs (6-2) announced the decision on Saturday, with ESPN reporting ​the move is being made for cautionary purposes.