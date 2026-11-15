One killed, several injured in attacks across Russia overnight

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 15-11-2026 12:39 IST
One killed, several injured in attacks across Russia overnight

One ​person ​was killed ‌and five ​more were injured in a ‌Ukrainian attack on Russia's southern Rostov region overnight, the governor ‌said. In a separate attack ‌in the Tatarstan region, drones damaged an unspecified industrial facility ⁠in ​Nizhnekamsk, ⁠a city about 620 miles (1,000 km) ⁠east of Moscow, said ​Radmir Belyayev, the city's mayor.

A multistory ⁠residential complex was also ⁠hit ​and three people were injured, the head of ⁠the region's health ministry was cited ⁠by ⁠state media as saying.

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Reijnder's hat-trick fires Dutch to 7-0 rout of Greece, Germany beat Serbia

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Reijnder's hat-trick fires Dutch to 7-0 rout of Greece, Germ...

Global
2
BRIEF-Microsoft Says No Indication That FAA’s Nationwide Ground Stop Is Related To Any Microsoft Services

BRIEF-Microsoft Says No Indication That FAA’s Nationwide Ground Stop Is Rela...

Global
3
New York sued over law requiring social media 'warning label'

New York sued over law requiring social media 'warning label'

Global
4
SpaceX launches 15th Starship flight with hopes of achieving first round trip

SpaceX launches 15th Starship flight with hopes of achieving first round tri...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Clues Inside Fake AI Voices: What Enhanced FusionNet Reveals About Detection

Behind a Green Label: What Six Building Standards Reveal About Climate Readiness

From Cars to the Grid: The Financial Promise of Giving EV Batteries a Second Use

Can Ethiopia Sustain Its Economic Boom Amid Debt Distress and a Massive Development Funding Gap?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026