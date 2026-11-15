One ​person ​was killed ‌and five ​more were injured in a ‌Ukrainian attack on Russia's southern Rostov region overnight, the governor ‌said. In a separate attack ‌in the Tatarstan region, drones damaged an unspecified industrial facility ⁠in ​Nizhnekamsk, ⁠a city about 620 miles (1,000 km) ⁠east of Moscow, said ​Radmir Belyayev, the city's mayor.

A multistory ⁠residential complex was also ⁠hit ​and three people were injured, the head of ⁠the region's health ministry was cited ⁠by ⁠state media as saying.