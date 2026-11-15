One killed, several injured in attacks across Russia overnight
One person was killed and five more were injured in a Ukrainian attack on Russia's southern Rostov region overnight, the governor said. In a separate attack in the Tatarstan region, drones damaged an unspecified industrial facility in Nizhnekamsk, a city about 620 miles (1,000 km) east of Moscow, said Radmir Belyayev, the city's mayor.
A multistory residential complex was also hit and three people were injured, the head of the region's health ministry was cited by state media as saying.