Rugby-Jalibert returns to France squad for Argentina test

France have ​recalled flyhalf Matthieu ​Jalibert to the ‌42-man squad ​for Saturday's Nations Championship test against Argentina, which will ‌help ease an injury crisis for the team. Jalibert hurt his quadriceps in French Top 14 rugby in ‌September and suffered a further setback in ‌training last month but has been passed fit to play for France, who employed captain Antoine Dupont at ⁠flyhalf ​and interchanged ⁠him with scrumhalf Maxime Lucu as they edged South ⁠Africa 21-19 in Paris on Friday.

The innovative tactical ploy, ​which was seen as a gamble but ⁠ultimately proved successful, was necessitated by an injury crisis ⁠in ​the pivot position. Jalibert, Thomas Ramos and Antoine Hastoy all missed the November tests, and ⁠Romain Ntamack dislocated his left shoulder in the first ⁠half ⁠of the victory over Fiji in Lyon on November 7.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson ‌in ‌Cape Town; Editing by ​Louise Heavens)