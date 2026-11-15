ASEAN, China reach substantial completion of South China Sea code, bloc chair Philippines says

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 15-11-2026 15:23 IST
ASEAN, China reach substantial completion of South China Sea code, bloc chair Philippines says

The ​Philippine ‌foreign minister said ​on Sunday there has ‌been substantial completion of a South China Sea code ‌of conduct between ASEAN ‌and China, with a provisional agreement reached on 80% ⁠of ​the ⁠text.

The code of conduct ⁠will serve as a ​platform for practical maritime cooperation ⁠in the South China ⁠Sea ​and is consistent with the principles of ⁠the Declaration of Conduct, Philippine foreign ⁠minister ⁠Theresa Lazaro said.

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Reijnder's hat-trick fires Dutch to 7-0 rout of Greece, Germany beat Serbia

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Reijnder's hat-trick fires Dutch to 7-0 rout of Greece, Germ...

Global
2
BRIEF-Microsoft Says No Indication That FAA’s Nationwide Ground Stop Is Related To Any Microsoft Services

BRIEF-Microsoft Says No Indication That FAA’s Nationwide Ground Stop Is Rela...

Global
3
New York sued over law requiring social media 'warning label'

New York sued over law requiring social media 'warning label'

Global
4
SpaceX launches 15th Starship flight with hopes of achieving first round trip

SpaceX launches 15th Starship flight with hopes of achieving first round tri...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Clues Inside Fake AI Voices: What Enhanced FusionNet Reveals About Detection

Behind a Green Label: What Six Building Standards Reveal About Climate Readiness

From Cars to the Grid: The Financial Promise of Giving EV Batteries a Second Use

Can Ethiopia Sustain Its Economic Boom Amid Debt Distress and a Massive Development Funding Gap?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026