ASEAN, China reach substantial completion of South China Sea code, bloc chair Philippines says

The ​Philippine ‌foreign minister said ​on Sunday there has ‌been substantial completion of a South China Sea code ‌of conduct between ASEAN ‌and China, with a provisional agreement reached on 80% ⁠of ​the ⁠text.

The code of conduct ⁠will serve as a ​platform for practical maritime cooperation ⁠in the South China ⁠Sea ​and is consistent with the principles of ⁠the Declaration of Conduct, Philippine foreign ⁠minister ⁠Theresa Lazaro said.