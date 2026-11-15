ASEAN, China reach substantial completion of South China Sea code, bloc chair Philippines says
The Philippine foreign minister said on Sunday there has been substantial completion of a South China Sea code of conduct between ASEAN and China, with a provisional agreement reached on 80% of the text.
The code of conduct will serve as a platform for practical maritime cooperation in the South China Sea and is consistent with the principles of the Declaration of Conduct, Philippine foreign minister Theresa Lazaro said.