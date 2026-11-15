Following is a summary of current entertainment news ​briefs.

Kids' Choice Awards honor Chris ​Pratt, BTS

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice ‌Awards ​on Saturday honored Chris Pratt with the "King of Comedy" title, while South Korean boy band BTS took home favorite ‌album for "ARIRANG" and "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" won favorite movie. BTS also secured the award for favorite music group, their fifth time in this category, as well as a ‌win for favorite song with "Swim". Tom Holland and Zendaya gained the best male ‌and female actor awards for their roles in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day".

'We're still standing' King Charles jokes with Elton John in birthday clip

Britain's King Charles joked that he and Elton John were "still ⁠standing" in ​a clip recorded ⁠for the singer's radio show which was aired on Saturday - the monarch's 78th birthday. Charles had joined ⁠John for a special edition of the singer's "Elton John's Rocket Hour" on Apple ​Music to celebrate 50 years of The King's Trust and musicians who have ⁠supported his youth charity.

K-pop's Stray Kids to take 'RUN IT' tour to North America and Europe in 2027

Members ⁠of ​the K-pop group Stray Kids are set to perform in some of the biggest venues of their careers, as their extended "RUN IT" world tour ⁠moves into more stadiums across North America and Europe in 2027. The North American leg ⁠opens in Seattle on ⁠May 16, 2027, with the tour also set to include shows in Vancouver, Los Angeles, Paris, London and Barcelona ‌among others, culminating ‌in a summer performance at the San ​Siro Stadium in Milan.