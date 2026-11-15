Alpine skiing-Pinheiro Braathen wins Levi slalom ahead of Noel

​Brazil's Lucas ​Pinheiro Braathen ‌won the ​men's World Cup slalom in Levi, ‌Finland, on Sunday for his second victory in as many races this season. France's ‌Clement Noel finished runner-up to ‌Pinheiro Braathen, 0.56 seconds behind. Switzerland's Loic Meillard was third, 0.73 seconds off ⁠the ​pace.

Starting seventh ⁠on the Levi Black course, Pinheiro Braathen ⁠led Noel by 0.65 seconds after ​the first run. The Brazilian skied ⁠a clean second run, giving up ⁠just ​nine hundredths of a second to the Frenchman. The former Norwegian ⁠racer, in his third winter competing for ⁠Brazil, ⁠has 10 World Cup victories, five of them in ‌slalom.