Bessent says Nvidia must 'go outside the company' to find new CEO

US ‌Treasury Secretary Scott ​Bessent on Sunday said Nvidia needs to "go outside the company" as ‌it seeks a new chief executive after Jensen Huang abruptly stepped down last week.

Huang stepped down on Thursday ‌after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a ‌suspected Chinese spy, plunging the chipmaker into crisis. "This makes me think that as the board conducts a search for a new ⁠leader ​that they ⁠need to go outside the company, that just (with) what was ⁠going on inside the company, they need a dramatic shakeup," ​Bessent told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" show.

Bessent also said ⁠Nvidia's board and outside counsel needed to answer, within the next ⁠10 ​days, questions about the company's culture of compliance with export restrictions. Nvidia's board has approached British ⁠chipmaker Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas in its search for a ⁠potential ⁠replacement for Huang, the Financial Times said on Friday.