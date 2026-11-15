Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship match

Russian teenager ​Mirra Andreeva extended her unbeaten run at the WTA Finals on Saturday, dispatching ​American Jessica Pegula 6-3 6-4 to reach the final, where ‌she ​will face a resurgent Elina Svitolina. Andreeva's heavy groundstrokes, strong serving and tireless defense were too much for the American in their first career meeting, played under sunny skies in the California desert.

Georgia commit Marcellus Young Casario dies after 'sudden medical emergency'

Marcellus Young Casario, a three-star defensive lineman prospect ‌who was committed to join the Georgia football team next season, died on Friday following what his high school, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, described as a "sudden medical emergency." The boarding school in northeast Georgia, where Casario was a student, announced Friday that a student had died and confirmed on Saturday that Casario was the 18-year-old student who had passed away.

Report: Cards' Gardner Minshew II to have ‌season-ending surgery

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II is expected to undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right throwing elbow, ESPN reported Sunday morning. Per the report, the ‌timing of the surgery has yet to be determined.

NFL reassigns refs to work games within driving distance

The nationwide travel snafu created by Friday's FAA ground stop prompted the NFL to adjust Sunday's officiating assignments. The league reassigned three Week 10 games to backup referees whose hometowns are within driving distance.

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth (illness) questionable vs. Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth was added to the team's injury report as questionable to face the host Cincinnati ⁠Bengals on ​Sunday night. Per the Steelers (6-2) on Saturday, Freiermuth ⁠is dealing with an illness.

Saints activate RB Travis Etienne from IR

New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne was activated from injured reserve Saturday, one day before Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. Etienne sustained a hamstring injury ⁠during New Orleans' 35-27 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 27. He was placed on injured reserve four days later.

Canes activate captain Jordan Staal from injured reserve

The Carolina Hurricanes activated captain ​Jordan Staal from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's game against the Seattle Kraken in Helsinki, Finland. Staal, 38, has not played since Oct. 10 due to a partially ⁠torn calf muscle. The forward has participated in a pair of practices in Helsinki.

Patriots' A.J. Brown, Rhamondre Stevenson active vs. Lions

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown and running back Rhamondre Stevenson are active to play in Sunday's ⁠game against ​the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany. Brown is returning from a two-game absence due to ankle and knee injuries, while Stevenson sustained a knee injury during the third quarter of Sunday's 45-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Lions' Aidan Hutchinson, Patriots' Drake Maye injured on sack play

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson were ⁠injured during the same play in the first quarter of an NFL International Series game in Munich, Germany. Hutchinson, 26, was hurt celebrating the third-down sack of Maye. He jumped in ⁠the air and landed awkwardly, grabbing his right ⁠leg, but was able to walk off the field without help. Maye, 24, went to the medical tent with an ankle injury.

Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III downgraded to out vs. Falcons

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III has been downgraded to out for Sunday's ‌game against the host Atlanta Falcons ‌due to a groin injury. The Chiefs (6-2) announced the decision on Saturday, with ESPN reporting ​the move is being made for cautionary purposes.