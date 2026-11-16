Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 0202 PM EDT on Sunday, November 15

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 02:02 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

FOOTBALL NFL

NFL reassigns refs to work games within driving distance The nationwide travel snafu created by Friday's FAA ground stop prompted the NFL to ​adjust Sunday's officiating assignments.

FOOTBALL-NFL-REFEREES, Field Level Media Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III downgraded to out vs. Falcons

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth ​Walker III has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the host Atlanta Falcons ‌due to ​a groin injury. FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-WALKER, Field Level Media

Report: Saints to activate RB Travis Etienne from IR New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne will be activated from injured reserve prior to Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, Netflix reported Saturday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-ETIENNE-ROSTER, Field Level Media Colts activate DE Arden Key from injured reserve

The Indianapolis Colts activated defensive end Arden Key from the injured reserve in a series of roster moves on Saturday. FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media

NCAAF Saturday's schedule

Duke at 7 ‌Miami, Noon 13 Wake Forest at SMU, Noon

Northwestern at 20 Ohio State, Noon Cincinnati at Iowa State, Noon

Syracuse at North Carolina State, Noon Wisconsin at Maryland, Noon

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 12:30 p.m. Nebraska at Rutgers, 12:30 p.m.

3 Alabama at Vanderbilt, 12:45 p.m. Kansas State at TCU, 2 p.m.

8 Tennessee at Texas A&M, 3 p.m. 22 Missouri at 1 Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Boston College at 5 Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m. 18 Southern California at 9 Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan at 16 Oregon, 3:30 p.m. Kansas at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Cal at Virginia, 3:30 p.m. Auburn at Mississippi State, 4:15 p.m.

Arizona State at UCF, 5:30 p.m. Washington at Michigan State, 5:30 p.m.

Oregon State at 24 ‌Boise State, 6 p.m. Florida at 11 Kentucky, 6:15 p.m.

Baylor at 10 BYU, 7 p.m. Louisville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn State, 7 p.m. 6 Texas at 21 LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Purdue at 15 Iowa, 7:30 p.m. Stanford at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

17 South Carolina at Arkansas, 7:45 p.m. 12 Texas ‌Tech at 25 Oklahoma State, 9:30 p.m.

2 Utah at 23 Arizona, 10:30 p.m. Oklahoma AD: SEC said to accept postponement vs. Ole Miss or forfeit

The SEC rescheduled No. 19 Mississippi's football game at Oklahoma to Sunday due to travel issues caused by the nationwide air-traffic shutdown on Friday, but the altered date didn't sit well with Sooners AD Roger Denny. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-OKLA-MISS-POSTPONEMENT-OBJECTION, Field Level Media

CFL Sunday's preview

Grey Cup: Edmonton vs. Montreal at Calgary, 7 p.m. BASKETBALL

NBA Saturday's schedule

Denver at New Orleans, 7 p.m. Dallas at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 8 p.m. Brooklyn at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Sunday's previews

Indiana at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 4:30 p.m. San Antonio at Utah, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Boston (late preview), 6 p.m. New York at Toronto, ⁠6 p.m.

Houston at ​Washington, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9 p.m. MEN'S COLLEGE ⁠BASKETBALL

Saturday's schedule Stonehill at 16 Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at South Carolina, 2 p.m. LSU at 14 Gonzaga, 3:30 p.m.

Utah Tech at Cal, 5 p.m. Colorado at Providence, 6 p.m.

UNC Asheville at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m. Southern Utah at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

Rider at Villanova, 7 p.m. Cincinnati at Dayton, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's previews 10 Louisville at Memphis, 1 p.m.

Boise State vs. 25 Nebraska in Sioux ⁠Falls, S.D., 1 p.m. Niagara at Iowa State, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Boston College, 1:30 p.m. William & Mary at 20 Michigan, 2 p.m.

Missouri vs. Marquette in Chicago, 2:30 p.m. Baylor vs. 7 Texas in San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Iowa vs. Creighton in Des Moines, Iowa, 3 p.m. New Haven at Penn State, 4:30 p.m.

Pepperdine at Oregon, 5 p.m. Syracuse at 13 ​St. John's, 7 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 21 USC, 7 p.m. Coastal Carolina at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Saturday's schedule

Tarleton State at 6 Texas, 1 p.m. HOCKEY

NHL Saturday's schedule

Seattle vs. Carolina at Helsinki, 1 p.m. Winnipeg at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at ⁠Montreal, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 7 p.m. Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 8 p.m. San Jose at Utah, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Sunday's previews Edmonton at Philadelphia (late preview), 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim (late preview), 8 p.m. Florida at Dallas (late preview), 8 p.m.

Nashville at ⁠San ​Jose (late preview), 9 p.m. Vancouver at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Avs' Nathan MacKinnon out one month, Cale Makar two weeks Former Hart Trophy winner Nathan MacKinnon and two-time Norris Trophy recipient Cale Makar are dealing with significant lower-body injuries for the Colorado Avalanche.

HOCKEY-NHL-COL-MACKINNON-MAKAR, Field Level Media Canes activate captain Jordan Staal from injured reserve

Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal has been activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's game against the Seattle Kraken in Helsinki, Finland. HOCKEY-NHL-CAR-STAAL, Field Level Media

Canadiens F Chris Kreider (lower body) out 6-8 weeks Montreal Canadiens forward Chris Kreider will be out six-to-eight weeks with a lower-body injury, the team announced Saturday.

HOCKEY-NHL-MTL-KREIDER, ⁠Field Level Media SOCCER

USMNT Saturday's schedule

CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals (first leg): Haiti vs. USMNT at Miami, 4:30 p.m.

NWSL Saturday's schedule

Semifinal: Utah at Washington, noon GOLF

PGA Saturday's schedule

Austin Championship, ends ~6 p.m. LPGA

Saturday's schedule The Annika, ends ~5 p.m.

CHAMP Saturday's schedule

Charles Schwab Cup Championship, ends ~7 p.m. DP WORLD TOUR

Tyrrell Hatton leads as Race to Dubai goes down to wire Rory McIlroy and ⁠Eugenio Chacarra are locked in a showdown for the Harry Vardon Trophy in ⁠Dubai, where Tyrrell Hatton takes a one-shot lead into Sunday's final round of the DP World Tour Championship.

GOLF-PGA-DUBAI, Field Level Media TENNIS

ATP Taylor Fritz caps campaign with Stockholm title

Top-seeded Taylor Fritz finished his season with a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (3) win over first-time ATP Tour finalist Thiago Agustin Tirante in Saturday's final of the Stockholm Open. TENNIS-ATP-STOCKHOLM, Field Level Media

WTA Saturday's schedule

WTA Finals at Indian Wells, Calif. FIGHTING

NWSL Saturday's schedule

UFC 334 at New York, 9 p.m. ESPORTS

Saturday's schedule Dota2 -- 1win Essence ‌III, last match at 11 a.m.

League of Legends -- World ‌Championship final at New York, 2 p.m. FURIA, Spirit reach BLAST Rivals Fall 2026 grand final

FURIA and Team Spirit will meet in Sunday's best-of-five grand ​final at BLAST Premier Rivals 2026 in Hong Kong. ESPORTS-CS2-BLAST-RIVALS-FALL, Field Level Media