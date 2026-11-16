Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 0202 PM EDT on Sunday, November 15
Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 02:02 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -
FOOTBALL NFL
NFL reassigns refs to work games within driving distance The nationwide travel snafu created by Friday's FAA ground stop prompted the NFL to adjust Sunday's officiating assignments.
FOOTBALL-NFL-REFEREES, Field Level Media Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III downgraded to out vs. Falcons
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the host Atlanta Falcons due to a groin injury. FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-WALKER, Field Level Media
Report: Saints to activate RB Travis Etienne from IR New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne will be activated from injured reserve prior to Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, Netflix reported Saturday.
FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-ETIENNE-ROSTER, Field Level Media Colts activate DE Arden Key from injured reserve
The Indianapolis Colts activated defensive end Arden Key from the injured reserve in a series of roster moves on Saturday. FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media
NCAAF Saturday's schedule
Duke at 7 Miami, Noon 13 Wake Forest at SMU, Noon
Northwestern at 20 Ohio State, Noon Cincinnati at Iowa State, Noon
Syracuse at North Carolina State, Noon Wisconsin at Maryland, Noon
Georgia Tech at Clemson, 12:30 p.m. Nebraska at Rutgers, 12:30 p.m.
3 Alabama at Vanderbilt, 12:45 p.m. Kansas State at TCU, 2 p.m.
8 Tennessee at Texas A&M, 3 p.m. 22 Missouri at 1 Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Boston College at 5 Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m. 18 Southern California at 9 Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan at 16 Oregon, 3:30 p.m. Kansas at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
Cal at Virginia, 3:30 p.m. Auburn at Mississippi State, 4:15 p.m.
Arizona State at UCF, 5:30 p.m. Washington at Michigan State, 5:30 p.m.
Oregon State at 24 Boise State, 6 p.m. Florida at 11 Kentucky, 6:15 p.m.
Baylor at 10 BYU, 7 p.m. Louisville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Penn State, 7 p.m. 6 Texas at 21 LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Purdue at 15 Iowa, 7:30 p.m. Stanford at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
17 South Carolina at Arkansas, 7:45 p.m. 12 Texas Tech at 25 Oklahoma State, 9:30 p.m.
2 Utah at 23 Arizona, 10:30 p.m. Oklahoma AD: SEC said to accept postponement vs. Ole Miss or forfeit
The SEC rescheduled No. 19 Mississippi's football game at Oklahoma to Sunday due to travel issues caused by the nationwide air-traffic shutdown on Friday, but the altered date didn't sit well with Sooners AD Roger Denny. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-OKLA-MISS-POSTPONEMENT-OBJECTION, Field Level Media
CFL Sunday's preview
Grey Cup: Edmonton vs. Montreal at Calgary, 7 p.m. BASKETBALL
NBA Saturday's schedule
Denver at New Orleans, 7 p.m. Dallas at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 8 p.m. Brooklyn at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Sunday's previews
Indiana at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 4:30 p.m. San Antonio at Utah, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Boston (late preview), 6 p.m. New York at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9 p.m. MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Saturday's schedule Stonehill at 16 Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at South Carolina, 2 p.m. LSU at 14 Gonzaga, 3:30 p.m.
Utah Tech at Cal, 5 p.m. Colorado at Providence, 6 p.m.
UNC Asheville at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m. Southern Utah at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.
Rider at Villanova, 7 p.m. Cincinnati at Dayton, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's previews 10 Louisville at Memphis, 1 p.m.
Boise State vs. 25 Nebraska in Sioux Falls, S.D., 1 p.m. Niagara at Iowa State, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Boston College, 1:30 p.m. William & Mary at 20 Michigan, 2 p.m.
Missouri vs. Marquette in Chicago, 2:30 p.m. Baylor vs. 7 Texas in San Antonio, 3 p.m.
Iowa vs. Creighton in Des Moines, Iowa, 3 p.m. New Haven at Penn State, 4:30 p.m.
Pepperdine at Oregon, 5 p.m. Syracuse at 13 St. John's, 7 p.m.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 21 USC, 7 p.m. Coastal Carolina at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Saturday's schedule
Tarleton State at 6 Texas, 1 p.m. HOCKEY
NHL Saturday's schedule
Seattle vs. Carolina at Helsinki, 1 p.m. Winnipeg at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Montreal, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Florida at St. Louis, 7 p.m. Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Dallas, 8 p.m. San Jose at Utah, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Sunday's previews Edmonton at Philadelphia (late preview), 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim (late preview), 8 p.m. Florida at Dallas (late preview), 8 p.m.
Nashville at San Jose (late preview), 9 p.m. Vancouver at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Avs' Nathan MacKinnon out one month, Cale Makar two weeks Former Hart Trophy winner Nathan MacKinnon and two-time Norris Trophy recipient Cale Makar are dealing with significant lower-body injuries for the Colorado Avalanche.
HOCKEY-NHL-COL-MACKINNON-MAKAR, Field Level Media Canes activate captain Jordan Staal from injured reserve
Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal has been activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's game against the Seattle Kraken in Helsinki, Finland. HOCKEY-NHL-CAR-STAAL, Field Level Media
Canadiens F Chris Kreider (lower body) out 6-8 weeks Montreal Canadiens forward Chris Kreider will be out six-to-eight weeks with a lower-body injury, the team announced Saturday.
HOCKEY-NHL-MTL-KREIDER, Field Level Media SOCCER
USMNT Saturday's schedule
CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals (first leg): Haiti vs. USMNT at Miami, 4:30 p.m.
NWSL Saturday's schedule
Semifinal: Utah at Washington, noon GOLF
PGA Saturday's schedule
Austin Championship, ends ~6 p.m. LPGA
Saturday's schedule The Annika, ends ~5 p.m.
CHAMP Saturday's schedule
Charles Schwab Cup Championship, ends ~7 p.m. DP WORLD TOUR
Tyrrell Hatton leads as Race to Dubai goes down to wire Rory McIlroy and Eugenio Chacarra are locked in a showdown for the Harry Vardon Trophy in Dubai, where Tyrrell Hatton takes a one-shot lead into Sunday's final round of the DP World Tour Championship.
GOLF-PGA-DUBAI, Field Level Media TENNIS
ATP Taylor Fritz caps campaign with Stockholm title
Top-seeded Taylor Fritz finished his season with a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (3) win over first-time ATP Tour finalist Thiago Agustin Tirante in Saturday's final of the Stockholm Open. TENNIS-ATP-STOCKHOLM, Field Level Media
WTA Saturday's schedule
WTA Finals at Indian Wells, Calif. FIGHTING
NWSL Saturday's schedule
UFC 334 at New York, 9 p.m. ESPORTS
Saturday's schedule Dota2 -- 1win Essence III, last match at 11 a.m.
League of Legends -- World Championship final at New York, 2 p.m. FURIA, Spirit reach BLAST Rivals Fall 2026 grand final
FURIA and Team Spirit will meet in Sunday's best-of-five grand final at BLAST Premier Rivals 2026 in Hong Kong. ESPORTS-CS2-BLAST-RIVALS-FALL, Field Level Media