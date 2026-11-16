Soccer-Ronaldinho returns at 46 to play first competitive match in 11 years

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 00:27 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 00:27 IST
Soccer-Ronaldinho returns at 46 to play first competitive match in 11 years

Brazilian World Cup winner Ronaldinho played ​his first competitive match in ​11 years at the age ‌of ​46, starting for Italian third-tier side Ravenna in their derby against Forli on Sunday. Wearing the number 10 ‌shirt, Ronaldinho played the entire first half. At the interval, he took a lap of the pitch at the Stadio Bruno Benelli, waving to supporters ‌as they stood to applaud him.

Ravenna beat Forli 2-0 in the Serie ‌C clash. Ronaldinho played a part in Giulio Donati's 36th-minute opener and Simone Rabbi added the second in the 58th. “It was lovely to be here, playing, having the build-up ⁠in the ​dressing room,” Ronaldinho ⁠told Sky Sport Italia. He said he had enjoyed playing alongside team mates who had ⁠grown up watching him.

Ronaldinho had last played professionally for Fluminense in September 2015 ​and formally retired in 2018. Ravenna, whose president Ignazio Cipriani is a ⁠long-time friend of the Brazilian, announced his signing in June, with Ronaldinho also taking a ⁠stake ​in the club. The former AC Milan forward won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002, the Ballon d'Or in 2005 and the Champions ⁠League with Barcelona in 2006.

"It went by too fast, that has always been ⁠football for me," ⁠he said. Asked whether he might make another appearance for Ravenna, Ronaldinho said: "Now if the President calls me, ‌I’ll be ‌back."

TRENDING

1
UK's Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India

UK's Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India

Global
2
Hamas says senior armed commander killed in Israeli strike

Hamas says senior armed commander killed in Israeli strike

Global
3
Tennis-Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship match

Tennis-Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship...

Global
4
US diesel below $6 a gallon at 2-month low on easing tensions, weaker demand

US diesel below $6 a gallon at 2-month low on easing tensions, weaker demand

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Clues Inside Fake AI Voices: What Enhanced FusionNet Reveals About Detection

Behind a Green Label: What Six Building Standards Reveal About Climate Readiness

From Cars to the Grid: The Financial Promise of Giving EV Batteries a Second Use

Can Ethiopia Sustain Its Economic Boom Amid Debt Distress and a Massive Development Funding Gap?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026