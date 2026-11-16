Soccer-Ronaldinho returns at 46 to play first competitive match in 11 years

Brazilian World Cup winner Ronaldinho played ​his first competitive match in ​11 years at the age ‌of ​46, starting for Italian third-tier side Ravenna in their derby against Forli on Sunday. Wearing the number 10 ‌shirt, Ronaldinho played the entire first half. At the interval, he took a lap of the pitch at the Stadio Bruno Benelli, waving to supporters ‌as they stood to applaud him.

Ravenna beat Forli 2-0 in the Serie ‌C clash. Ronaldinho played a part in Giulio Donati's 36th-minute opener and Simone Rabbi added the second in the 58th. “It was lovely to be here, playing, having the build-up ⁠in the ​dressing room,” Ronaldinho ⁠told Sky Sport Italia. He said he had enjoyed playing alongside team mates who had ⁠grown up watching him.

Ronaldinho had last played professionally for Fluminense in September 2015 ​and formally retired in 2018. Ravenna, whose president Ignazio Cipriani is a ⁠long-time friend of the Brazilian, announced his signing in June, with Ronaldinho also taking a ⁠stake ​in the club. The former AC Milan forward won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002, the Ballon d'Or in 2005 and the Champions ⁠League with Barcelona in 2006.

"It went by too fast, that has always been ⁠football for me," ⁠he said. Asked whether he might make another appearance for Ravenna, Ronaldinho said: "Now if the President calls me, ‌I’ll be ‌back."