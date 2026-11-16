Swedish opposition leader Andersson wins crucial backing to form government

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 01:02 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 01:02 IST
Swedish opposition leader Andersson wins crucial backing to form government

Swedish opposition leader Magdalena Andersson ​won crucial support on ​Sunday from the Centre Party ‌in the ​quest to form a new government, Swedish Radio reported, although work still remain to ‌secure enough votes. The centre-left, headed by Social Democrat leader Andersson, won a slim majority over right-wing Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's alternative in September's vote, but ‌has been unable to agree on how to share power.

The ‌Centre Party asked the political left and right blocs to outline plans on Friday to win their backing but said on Sunday they wanted to go forward ⁠with ​the Social Democrats, ⁠provided Andersson can persuade the Left Party to back down from demands to be ⁠in government. "The Centre Party has today decided to proceed with Andersson's proposal, and ​we want to negotiate on the final details," Centre Party ⁠leader Elisabeth Thand Ringqvist told Swedish Radio.

Andersson has proposed to form a government together ⁠with the ​Centre Party and the Greens but would also need to be tolerated by the far-left Left Party, but they insist ⁠they also have to be in government to vote for Andersson. The Centre ⁠Party has ⁠ruled out being in government with either the far-right Sweden Democrats and the Left Party, which has faced ‌accusations of ‌anti-Semitism.

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