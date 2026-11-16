Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman: Estonia border closure would be new bout Russophobia

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 01:30 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 01:30 IST
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman: Estonia border closure would be new bout Russophobia

If ​Estonia truly ​intends to ‌close its border ​with Russia, this will ‌be yet another demonstration of Russophobia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was ‌quoted as saying on ‌Sunday. "...If these are their real plans, then they fit into ⁠yet another ​bout ⁠of aggressive and unrestrained Russophobia," Zakharova told ⁠state news agency TASS.

Estonian Foreign ​Minister Margus Tsahkna said earlier ⁠that his country would close all ⁠its ​border crossing points with Russia from December 1 following ⁠a suspected sabotage attack on an ⁠Estonian ⁠defence company that Tallinn blamed on Moscow.

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