Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman: Estonia border closure would be new bout Russophobia
If Estonia truly intends to close its border with Russia, this will be yet another demonstration of Russophobia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was quoted as saying on Sunday. "...If these are their real plans, then they fit into yet another bout of aggressive and unrestrained Russophobia," Zakharova told state news agency TASS.
Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said earlier that his country would close all its border crossing points with Russia from December 1 following a suspected sabotage attack on an Estonian defence company that Tallinn blamed on Moscow.