Tennis-Unbeaten Andreeva captures WTA Finals crown on debut

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 04:01 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 04:01 IST
Tennis-Unbeaten Andreeva captures WTA Finals crown on debut

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva ​beat Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 7-5 6-3 on ​Sunday to win the WTA Finals, ‌capping ​an unbeaten run in her singles debut at the season-ending championships in Indian Wells. Andreeva threw her racket into the air and jumped for joy ‌when Svitolina put an overhead into the net on match point, before hugging coach Conchita Martinez.

The 19-year-old French Open champion won all five of her matches without dropping a set at the event, which brings together ‌the top eight players of the season. She takes home the maximum prize money of $3.37 million and the ‌Billie Jean King Trophy. King watched the final from the stands on a sunny day in the California desert.

Andreeva will rise to a career-high world number two in Monday's rankings. She also won a custom Mercedes-Benz SL 55 painted in the WTA's ⁠signature purple, ​though she does not yet ⁠have a driver's licence.

Andreeva was the favourite against Svitolina, the 2018 champion, and had beaten her 6-4 6-0 on Monday ⁠in the round-robin stage. The first set was tight, with long rallies as both players tried to control points by pushing ​the other from side to side and drawing them in off the baseline.

Andreeva served for the ⁠set at 5-4 but struggled, hitting two double faults and a backhand long to let Svitolina back into it. She stayed composed, ⁠though, ​breaking Svitolina in the next game and then showing great poise to serve out the 55-minute set.

The intensity stayed high in the second set, including a 10-minute seventh game, the longest of the ⁠tournament, which featured six deuces. Svitolina won the game when Andreeva sent a backhand wide to cut her ⁠opponent's lead to 4-3. But ⁠frustration began to mount for Svitolina during the subsequent changeover as she gestured to her team and Andreeva rolled on from there, breaking Svitolina for a ‌sixth time to ‌seal the win.

TRENDING

1
UK's Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India

UK's Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India

Global
2
Hamas says senior armed commander killed in Israeli strike

Hamas says senior armed commander killed in Israeli strike

Global
3
Tennis-Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship match

Tennis-Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship...

Global
4
US diesel below $6 a gallon at 2-month low on easing tensions, weaker demand

US diesel below $6 a gallon at 2-month low on easing tensions, weaker demand

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Clues Inside Fake AI Voices: What Enhanced FusionNet Reveals About Detection

Behind a Green Label: What Six Building Standards Reveal About Climate Readiness

From Cars to the Grid: The Financial Promise of Giving EV Batteries a Second Use

Can Ethiopia Sustain Its Economic Boom Amid Debt Distress and a Massive Development Funding Gap?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026