Steering problem on tanker in New Orleans caused ship collision, NTSB says

The ​asphalt tanker vessel that ​struck a docked paddlewheel cruise ‌boat ​in the Mississippi River at New Orleans last week experienced a steering problem in which ‌its rudder was stuck in one position, US transportation safety officials said on Sunday.

The American Cruise Lines passenger vessel American Heritage, with 190 people ‌aboard, capsized at the dock, though no one was killed in ‌the collision. The Atlantic Asphalt tanker was headed upriver when it experienced a "steering casualty" in which its rudder stayed in a starboard position and the vessel veered ⁠toward the ​river's east bank, ⁠National Transportation Safety Board senior marine accident investigator Bart Barnum told a news conference ⁠in New Orleans.

NTSB officials said they do not know what caused the steering ​problem. The tanker's voyage-data recorder was recovered on Saturday. Issues under investigation ⁠include whether the tanker's anchors were deployed and, if so, at what depth, ⁠as ​well as interviews with crew members and passengers, officials said. Interviews with the crew of the Atlantic Asphalt are scheduled over the ⁠next week, they said.

Harbor personnel, firefighters and onlookers scrambled to pull passengers ⁠from the ⁠cruise vessel to safety after the collision. The cruise vessel toppled over into the river.