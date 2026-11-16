Tennis-Zverev cruises past debutant Jodar for ATP Finals opening win

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 04:35 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 04:35 IST
Tennis-Zverev cruises past debutant Jodar for ATP Finals opening win

World number one Alexander Zverev eased past debutant Rafael Jodar in straight sets on ‌Sunday to score an opening group win at the start of the ATP Finals in Turin.

The German, a two-time champion at the season-ending tournament ‌of the top eight players, bagged a break in each set ‌to clinch a 6-4 6-4 victory over the 20-year-old Spaniard, who has played a sensational first season on tour and has risen from the mid-100s to the top ⁠10 ​in less than ⁠12 months. Jodar, however, could do little to tame Zverev's booming serve and the most ⁠experienced ATP Finals player in the field, playing his 31st match, earned a ​break to go 4-3 up with a superb backhand down the ⁠line.

The Spaniard had two rare break chances at 5-4 behind but could not convert ⁠either. ​Zverev held on to bag the set and grabbed a break early in the second set to open up a 3-1 ⁠lead. He was never troubled again as he comfortably held serve for his first ⁠win in ⁠the John McEnroe group.

World number four Ben Shelton takes on France's Arthur Fils in the other match of ‌the group ‌on Sunday.

TRENDING

1
UK's Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India

UK's Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India

Global
2
Hamas says senior armed commander killed in Israeli strike

Hamas says senior armed commander killed in Israeli strike

Global
3
Tennis-Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship match

Tennis-Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship...

Global
4
US diesel below $6 a gallon at 2-month low on easing tensions, weaker demand

US diesel below $6 a gallon at 2-month low on easing tensions, weaker demand

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Clues Inside Fake AI Voices: What Enhanced FusionNet Reveals About Detection

Behind a Green Label: What Six Building Standards Reveal About Climate Readiness

From Cars to the Grid: The Financial Promise of Giving EV Batteries a Second Use

Can Ethiopia Sustain Its Economic Boom Amid Debt Distress and a Massive Development Funding Gap?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026