HKEX launches offshore yuan bond index amid yuan internationalisation push

Hong ​Kong Exchanges ​and Clearing (HKEX) launched its ‌first index ​tracking offshore yuan bonds on Monday, providing investors with a ‌new benchmark in a market that is central to Beijing's yuan internationalisation drive. The exchange's CEO, Bonnie Chan, ‌said in a statement it is "supporting greater ‌visibility and investability of offshore RMB assets, encouraging broader market participation and further advancing the internationalisation of the ⁠RMB."

Among ​other measures ⁠this year aimed at promoting the offshore yuan market, ⁠HKEX launched offshore Chinese government bond futures in August ​and this month began accepting China government bonds ⁠as eligible non-cash collateral. The initiatives added to a broader ⁠push ​this year that includes an expansion of Bond Connect for southbound investors. HKEX and ⁠the China Foreign Exchange Trade System are also developing an ⁠electronic ⁠trading platform for fixed-income and currency products.

($1 = 6.7509 Chinese yuan)