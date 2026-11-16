Widow of Haiti's slain leader Moise to contest presidential election

Martine Moise, the widow ​of Haiti's last president whose 2021 assassination ​was a major turning point for the ‌nation, has ​registered as a candidate for the first presidential election in a decade, the electoral council website showed on Sunday. Haiti last held a presidential election in ‌2016 and successive leaders, combating the expanding influence of powerful and heavily-armed gangs, have repeatedly delayed a vote, citing insecurity.

A first round vote is set for July next year. "Haiti will rise again on its own two feet, because politics needs ‌to be done differently," Moise, who has not publicly commented on the registration, said last week on ‌X.

Moise is one of three women among 33 registered candidates, including former presidents Michel Martelly and Jocelerme Privert, former prime minister Claude Joseph and former foreign minister Dominique Dupuy. Several candidates, including Martelly and Privert, have been sanctioned internationally over accusations of supporting the armed gangs, though ⁠both ​deny wrongdoing.

Moise has been a ⁠key witness in the Miami court case prosecuting dozens of suspects involved in the murder of Jovenel Moise, who led Haiti from ⁠2017 through his death in July 2021. He was shot in his bedroom by Colombian mercenaries impersonating agents of the US ​Drug Enforcement Administration. Martine Moise suffered serious gunshot wounds and was flown to a hospital in Florida.

The late ⁠president was succeeded by a series of transitional governments while armed gangs, widely believed to be aided by corrupt politicians, have seized control ⁠of ​much of the capital Port-au-Prince and surrounding regions. Since 2022 some 1.5 million people have been displaced and more than 22,000 killed, many by security forces. Several international forces have deployed to Haiti to help police ⁠fight gangs, most recently soldiers from El Salvador.

Some politicians have cast doubt on the current government's prospects of holding a ⁠credible vote. Fanmi Lavalas, a ⁠historically influential party led by former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide, ousted in a 2004 coup, said on Friday it would not field a candidate while conditions remained so uncertain.