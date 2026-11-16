US Justice Department warns Senator Warren over records preservation
The US Department of Justice on Sunday warned Senator Elizabeth Warren of potential "significant legal consequences" if she failed to preserve records in connection with potential investigations related to President Donald Trump. In a letter to Warren, who may become chair of the Senate Banking Committee, US Attorney Aaron Reitz in Houston said the Massachusetts Democrat appeared "eager to wield your future gavel like a tomahawk, hunting for the scalps of President Trump's private associates."
Reitz told her to preserve materials "relevant to your intent to weaponize congressional investigations and deprive citizens of their core constitutional rights." Notices to preserve often presage investigations.