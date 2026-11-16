US Justice Department warns Senator Warren over records preservation

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 07:42 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 07:42 IST
US Justice Department warns Senator Warren over records preservation

The ​US Department ​of Justice ‌on Sunday warned ​Senator Elizabeth Warren of potential "significant legal consequences" ‌if she failed to preserve records in connection with potential investigations related ‌to President Donald Trump. In a letter ‌to Warren, who may become chair of the Senate Banking Committee, US Attorney ⁠Aaron ​Reitz ⁠in Houston said the Massachusetts Democrat appeared "eager ⁠to wield your future gavel like a ​tomahawk, hunting for the scalps ⁠of President Trump's private associates."

Reitz told her ⁠to ​preserve materials "relevant to your intent to weaponize congressional investigations ⁠and deprive citizens of their core constitutional ⁠rights." Notices ⁠to preserve often presage investigations.

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