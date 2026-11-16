Motor racing-F1 must push harder, move faster to open up motorsport careers, says Hamilton

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 08:08 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 08:08 IST
Motor racing-F1 must push harder, move faster to open up motorsport careers, says Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has called on Formula One to ​be more proactive in creating career opportunities for ​young people after his foundation ‌published ​a report on Monday saying the sport was at risk of missing out on engineering and technical talent. In its report titled "Igniting ‌Inclusion", Hamilton's Mission 44 foundation called on Formula One to invest at least £50 million ($66 million) over five years to help young people from underrepresented backgrounds gain a pathway into motorsport careers.

The report ‌also said Formula One should publish data on who enters, leaves and is promoted within ‌the sport by gender, ethnicity and socioeconomic background, and that teams should provide a published number of paid, accessible, early-career roles. "Formula 1 is inspiring millions of young people around the world. But inspiration means nothing without ⁠opportunity," Ferrari's ​Hamilton said in a ⁠statement.

"We can't tell young people to dream big and then not open the doors when they try to ⁠make those dreams a reality. F1, the FIA and every team must push harder and move faster. "We ​need real investment, more opportunities and greater accountability."

Reuters has contacted the FIA, the sport's governing ⁠body, and Formula One for comment. Last month, Formula One published its first sport-wide social impact report, which said ⁠500,000 ​young people across 71 countries had benefited from educational outreach programmes in 2025.

Formula One also renewed its engineering scholarships, committing £2.4 million in funding over three years. As part of its ⁠research for the report, Mission 44 said it surveyed around 3,000 Formula One fans across Britain, ⁠the US and Brazil.

Mission ⁠44, a charity that supports young people and works to improve their access to education and employment, was founded by seven-times world champion ‌Hamilton in ‌2021. ($1 = 0.7567 pounds)

TRENDING

1
UK's Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India

UK's Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India

Global
2
Hamas says senior armed commander killed in Israeli strike

Hamas says senior armed commander killed in Israeli strike

Global
3
Tennis-Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship match

Tennis-Andreeva beats Pegula, will face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship...

Global
4
US diesel below $6 a gallon at 2-month low on easing tensions, weaker demand

US diesel below $6 a gallon at 2-month low on easing tensions, weaker demand

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Clues Inside Fake AI Voices: What Enhanced FusionNet Reveals About Detection

Behind a Green Label: What Six Building Standards Reveal About Climate Readiness

From Cars to the Grid: The Financial Promise of Giving EV Batteries a Second Use

Can Ethiopia Sustain Its Economic Boom Amid Debt Distress and a Massive Development Funding Gap?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026