Fire in Phuket shophouse kills 11 injures 16, police say
A fire ripped through a commercial shophouse on Thailand's southern resort island of Phuket early on Monday, killing 11 people and injuring 16, police told Reuters.
A fire ripped through a commercial shophouse on Thailand's southern resort island of Phuket early on Monday, killing 11 people and injuring 16, police told Reuters.
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