Kazakh president sacks security chief after sovereign wealth fund arrest

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 12:37 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 12:37 IST
Kazakh president sacks security chief after sovereign wealth fund arrest

Kazakh ​President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ​on Monday ‌replaced the ​head of the country's domestic security agency, ‌the National Security Committee (KNB), days after the agency arrested the head of ‌the country's sovereign wealth fund for ‌corruption. In a presidential decree, Tokayev said that Yermek Sagimbayev had been removed as chairman ⁠of ​the ⁠KNB, to be replaced by his deputy, Marat ⁠Irmenov.

Sagimbayev had held the job ​since January 2022. Last week, the KNB ⁠said it had detained the head Samruk-Kazyna, ⁠a ​sovereign wealth fund owning assets equivalent to about 40% of ⁠Kazakhstan's GDP, as well as the head ⁠of ⁠the national railway company, on suspicion of corruption-related offences.

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