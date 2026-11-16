Kazakh president sacks security chief after sovereign wealth fund arrest
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday replaced the head of the country's domestic security agency, the National Security Committee (KNB), days after the agency arrested the head of the country's sovereign wealth fund for corruption. In a presidential decree, Tokayev said that Yermek Sagimbayev had been removed as chairman of the KNB, to be replaced by his deputy, Marat Irmenov.
Sagimbayev had held the job since January 2022. Last week, the KNB said it had detained the head Samruk-Kazyna, a sovereign wealth fund owning assets equivalent to about 40% of Kazakhstan's GDP, as well as the head of the national railway company, on suspicion of corruption-related offences.