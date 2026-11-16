Ukraine hits key Crimean bridge, curbing traffic, Russian governor says

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 12:35 IST
Ukraine hits key Crimean bridge, curbing traffic, Russian governor says

Ukraine has struck the bridge linking Russia and Crimea across the Kerch strait, limiting the flow of traffic, the ‌peninsula's Russian-backed governor Sergei Aksyonov said on Monday.

Europe's longest ‌bridge connects Russia with the Crimean peninsula, seized by Russia from Ukraine in 2014. It is widely viewed as one of ⁠Russian ​President Vladimir ⁠Putin's signature infrastructure projects. Aksyonov gave no details of the damage in ⁠a statement on messaging app Telegram, but said traffic ​on the bridge would be limited until midday on ⁠Monday.

The bridge has come under attack by Ukraine several times since ⁠the ​outbreak of full-scale war in 2022, including a truck bomb that October which killed four and ⁠limited capacity for several months. Monday's attack came as Russia has ⁠intensified ⁠strikes on bridges in Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, in the past few months.

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