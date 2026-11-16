Latvia's pro-Ukraine prime minister agrees to form government with nationalist National Alliance 

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 12:43 IST
Latvia's pro-Ukraine prime minister agrees to form government with nationalist National Alliance 

Latvia's Prime ​Minister Andris Kulbergs said ​late on Sunday ‌his centrist, ​pro-Ukraine United List had agreed to form a government with ‌the nationalist National Alliance following a historic election win in October. The United List won 35.3% of the votes, ‌the biggest parliamentary election victory since Latvian independence in ‌1991, but still needed one or two coalition partners to form a majority cabinet.

"I have spoken with all potential ⁠partners ​and assessed their ⁠positions. Given our long-standing cooperation and similar positions, the decision ⁠to collaborate with the National Alliance is a logical one,” ​Kulbergs said in a statement. Kulbergs came to ⁠power in May after the previous coalition crumbled over its ⁠handling ​of incidents in which stray Ukrainian military drones flew undetected into Latvia.

Latvia's economy has underperformed ⁠its Baltic neighbours for more than a decade and Kulbergs ⁠has ⁠vowed to improve governance, cut red tape and reduce public spending.

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