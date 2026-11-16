Air defences activated in Iran's Isfahan, Mehr reports
Air defences were activated in the Iranian city of Isfahan, which is home to a uranium-enrichment plant, Mehr News reported, without clarifying the cause.
Air defences were activated in the Iranian city of Isfahan, which is home to a uranium-enrichment plant, Mehr News reported, without clarifying the cause.
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