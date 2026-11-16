Can Private Investors Save Global Agriculture? UN Report Reveals a Massive Climate Finance Gap

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) have called for a major shift in how climate adaptation projects in agriculture and food systems are financed. In their November 2026 report, Financing Adaptation Projects in Agrifood Systems, developed under the Scaling up Climate Ambition on Land Use and Agriculture through Nationally Determined Contributions and National Adaptation Plans (SCALA) programme, the organizations highlight the urgent need to attract private investment into climate-resilient agriculture. Supported by Germany's International Climate Initiative, the report warns that inadequate financing, weak project planning, investment risks and limited cooperation between governments and businesses are preventing countries from turning climate commitments into practical solutions that protect farmers, strengthen food supplies and support economic development.

Climate Ambitions Face a Growing Investment Gap

The report reveals a major difference between governments' climate commitments and actual private sector participation. According to FAO research, approximately 70 percent of national climate commitments recognize the importance of private sector engagement, while 53 percent specifically mention cooperation with agricultural businesses. However, only 7 percent describe active private sector involvement through defined investment plans or ongoing climate initiatives. This gap shows why governments must move beyond policy announcements and develop practical projects that attract investors while delivering measurable environmental and economic benefits.

A central recommendation is to build adaptation projects around clearly identified climate risks and economic challenges. Governments must examine how droughts, floods, changing rainfall patterns, water shortages and environmental degradation affect agricultural production, supply chains and rural livelihoods. The report recommends using a Theory of Change framework to connect long-term climate goals with practical actions. These include climate-resilient farming, improved irrigation, watershed restoration, better storage facilities, agricultural training and digital advisory services. Combining these measures can create lasting improvements instead of temporary benefits from isolated projects.

Private Investment Could Transform Agricultural Resilience

Private sector participation is considered essential throughout project development. Farmers, cooperatives, agricultural companies, financial institutions, technology providers and retailers should be involved from the planning stage. Their participation can help governments identify investment opportunities, understand market challenges and develop financially viable projects.

The report recommends combining policy reforms with financial incentives to encourage businesses to invest in climate adaptation. Governments can introduce concessional loans, financial guarantees, agricultural insurance and technical assistance to reduce investment risks. Improvements in land-use regulations, agricultural markets and financial services can also strengthen investor confidence.

The scale of financing required is enormous. Citing research by the Climate Policy Initiative and FAO, the report estimates that transforming agrifood systems to meet climate resilience and emissions-reduction objectives will require approximately $1.1 trillion annually through 2030. Public funding alone cannot meet this requirement.

The organizations therefore promote blended finance, which combines public or philanthropic resources with commercial investment. Grants, loans, equity and guarantees can help attract private capital into agricultural projects that traditional lenders consider too risky. However, public support should be limited to what is necessary to make investments viable and avoid long-term dependence on subsidies.

Global Projects Show How Climate Finance Can Work

Several international initiatives demonstrate how innovative financing can strengthen agricultural resilience. Rwanda's Transforming Eastern Province Through Adaptation project combines landscape restoration, agricultural market development and improved financial services. The initiative helps farmers adopt climate-resilient practices while supporting local financial institutions in developing suitable agricultural lending products.

The Acumen Resilient Agriculture Fund II provides another example by supporting agricultural enterprises offering irrigation, insurance, digital services, improved inputs and market connections to smallholder farmers. Its approach combines investment capital with technical assistance to strengthen agricultural businesses and improve farmers' ability to withstand climate shocks.

The report also highlights the International Fund for Agricultural Development's $200 million Africa Rural Climate Adaptation Finance Mechanism, including $55 million from the Green Climate Fund. Initially operating through banking partners in Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda, the programme channels affordable financing toward smallholder farmers and rural enterprises.

Kenya's TUNZA project provides another example, targeting 572,000 smallholder farmers across 14 counties. The initiative supports climate-resilient agricultural production while helping commercial banks develop suitable financial products. Participating financial institutions are expected to mobilize up to $10 million in loans for eligible climate-resilient investments.

Stronger Policies and Smarter Financing Are Essential

The report identifies development finance institutions and international climate funds as important sources of investment support. The Global Agriculture and Food Security Programme's Private Sector Window demonstrates the potential of blended finance, having mobilized $6.50 in private financing for every dollar of its funding.

However, attracting investment requires more than financial incentives. Governments must prepare credible project proposals, establish measurable climate targets, improve regulations and ensure that women farmers and vulnerable communities benefit. Projects must also demonstrate long-term financial sustainability and the ability to expand beyond their initial locations.

For farmers, improved financing could mean better irrigation, reduced crop losses and stronger access to markets. Agricultural traders and processors could benefit from more reliable supplies and improved infrastructure, while consumers could gain from greater food security and more stable availability of agricultural products.

The report's central message is that climate adaptation must become an economic investment priority rather than depend entirely on government grants. By connecting public climate goals with private investment, governments can build agricultural systems that protect rural livelihoods, strengthen food supply chains and remain resilient against increasingly unpredictable climate conditions.