From Dengue to Deadly Heatwaves: How AI Is Changing the Fight Against Climate Health Threats

Artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as a powerful tool for protecting public health against climate change, but its success depends on how effectively governments turn technological predictions into practical action. A 2026 report by the World Health Organization (WHO), prepared by its Asia-Pacific Centre for Environment and Health with contributions from researchers associated with the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) and the Korea Institute of Oriental Medicine, examines how AI can strengthen healthcare systems across the Western Pacific Region. The report highlights growing applications in disease forecasting, heatwave preparedness, air pollution monitoring and disaster early warning, while warning that weak infrastructure and limited institutional capacity could prevent these technologies from delivering meaningful public health benefits.

Climate Change Is Creating New Health Risks Across Asia-Pacific

Climate change is increasing health threats across the Western Pacific through rising temperatures, extreme weather, flooding, droughts and changing infectious disease patterns. Cities face greater exposure to dangerous heat and pollution, while coastal communities and Pacific islands remain vulnerable to cyclones, rising sea levels and disruptions to essential healthcare services.

WHO examined 50 records published between 2017 and 2025, including 46 peer-reviewed studies and four institutional documents, covering 38 countries and areas. The findings show that AI is increasingly being used to predict climate-related health threats, but its application remains uneven.

China accounted for 20 studies, followed by Japan with seven, while Pacific island countries were significantly underrepresented despite their climate vulnerability. Only seven records, representing 14%, directly integrated climate adaptation into their analytical or implementation frameworks.

The findings reveal a major challenge: although AI can identify future health risks, relatively few systems are designed to help governments respond through medical preparedness, resource allocation or targeted public health interventions.

AI Is Helping Countries Predict Dengue Outbreaks Before They Spread

Dengue forecasting has emerged as one of the most promising applications of AI in climate-sensitive healthcare. In the Philippines, researchers developed machine-learning models using temperature, rainfall and other weather information to predict dengue infections in metropolitan Manila.

China demonstrated how these technologies could operate across larger geographical areas. Researchers combined disease surveillance, weather conditions and internet search information to develop forecasting models that successfully tracked the severe 2014 dengue outbreak in Guangdong Province. The models were subsequently validated across several other provinces.

Singapore provides a practical example of turning forecasts into public health action. Since 2013, its National Environment Agency has operated a machine-learning system producing three-month dengue forecasts.

During the 2013 epidemic, the system predicted a weekly peak of approximately 800 cases, compared with an observed peak of 842. Authorities used forecasting information to support hospital preparedness, mosquito-control operations and public awareness campaigns.

Indonesia is also developing climate-informed dengue prediction through cooperation between Universitas Gadjah Mada and the Ministry of Health, with plans to strengthen disease surveillance and early warning through national programmes.

From Heatwaves to Dust Storms, AI Expands Its Role in Public Safety

Beyond infectious diseases, AI is helping researchers understand and anticipate health emergencies caused by extreme heat and environmental pollution.

In the Republic of Korea, researchers developed a machine-learning model to predict heat-related illnesses across seven metropolitan cities. Japan has tested similar technologies to forecast heatstroke cases and ambulance demand, potentially allowing emergency services to prepare before dangerous temperatures increase hospital admissions.

In Kobe, collaboration between Kobe University and the city's fire department demonstrated how predictive tools could support ambulance planning and prevention messaging.

Australia has explored machine learning to assess air pollution associated with bushfires and dust storms. Researchers combined satellite observations, monitoring-station information and land-use data to estimate fine particulate pollution and its associated mortality burden.

Mongolia has developed deep-learning technology capable of predicting sandstorm movement up to 24 hours ahead. Such forecasts could help authorities warn communities, protect outdoor workers and prepare healthcare facilities for respiratory emergencies.

Weak Infrastructure and Inequality Threaten AI's Healthcare Potential

Despite technological progress, WHO warns that many countries lack the infrastructure needed to introduce AI safely and effectively.

Cambodia and the Lao People's Democratic Republic are strengthening climate-sensitive disease surveillance, while Pacific island countries require investment in digital health records, weather-monitoring systems, internet connectivity and trained healthcare workers.

In Kiribati, a technology assessment identified electronic medical records and reliable diagnostic equipment as immediate priorities before advanced AI applications could be introduced.

The report also highlights serious concerns about inequality. Of the 50 records reviewed, 34 did not explicitly identify vulnerable populations, while 40 failed to address equity implications.

WHO warns that women, children, older people, low-income households, migrants and remote island communities could be overlooked unless their needs are included in AI development.

For policymakers, the central challenge is ensuring that technological investment strengthens healthcare delivery rather than creating isolated digital systems. Reliable data, trained professionals, sustainable financing, clear regulations and established emergency response procedures are essential.

The report concludes that AI's real value lies not simply in predicting climate-related health threats, but in helping governments act early, protect vulnerable communities and build healthcare systems capable of responding to an increasingly unpredictable climate.