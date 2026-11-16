Kenya's Banking Boom Fuels East African Growth, but Rising Financial Risks Threaten Stability

Kenya's rapid rise as a regional banking powerhouse is transforming financial markets across East Africa, creating new opportunities for trade, investment and economic growth while exposing neighbouring economies to financial risks. A November 2026 study published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), prepared by Zhongxia Zhang of the IMF's Monetary and Capital Markets Department and Francine Nyankiye of its African Department, examines how Kenya's expanding banking networks influence economic activity, inflation and financial stability. Drawing on information from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and other financial institutions, the research highlights the growing influence of Kenyan banks across Africa and warns that stronger regional supervision is essential to prevent financial problems from spreading across borders.

Kenya's Banking Giants Are Expanding Their Influence Across Africa

Kenya has become an important financial centre because it attracts international banks while its own institutions expand into neighbouring markets. Of the country's 39 commercial banks, 17 are foreign institutions. At the end of 2023, foreign banks controlled approximately 30% of banking assets and 29.7% of deposits. International banks also held financial claims worth around $6.5 billion on Kenya in 2024, with institutions from the United Kingdom, the United States, France, India and Italy among the largest sources.

Meanwhile, Kenyan banks have significantly increased their presence across the East African Community (EAC). Their combined assets in other EAC countries reached approximately KSh 2.147 trillion by the end of 2024, nearly 3.7 times their level in 2018.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has emerged as the largest destination, accounting for approximately 43% of these assets, compared with just 10% in 2018. Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda each accounted for around 15%.

KCB Group and Equity Bank Group have led this expansion, holding approximately KSh 685 billion and KSh 777 billion in overseas assets, respectively. Other institutions, including Diamond Trust Bank, I&M, NCBA and Co-operative Bank, have also established operations beyond Kenya.

How Kenyan Banks Are Reshaping Trade, Investment and Economic Growth

The study reveals that Kenyan banks account for nearly 65% of banking sector assets in Rwanda, 48% in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and 29% in Uganda. Their substantial presence means that lending decisions made by these institutions can influence business financing, household borrowing and wider economic activity.

A distinctive feature of this expansion is that Kenyan banks primarily finance their overseas operations through customer deposits collected locally rather than depending heavily on funding transferred from Kenya. Deposits have increased across most destination markets, particularly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where they rose more than tenfold.

The researchers identify a strong relationship between international trade and banking expansion. Their analysis of eight Kenyan banks operating across seven countries between 2017 and 2024 finds that a one-percentage-point increase in Kenya's export growth to a destination country is associated with approximately a 0.2-percentage-point increase in Kenyan banks' overseas asset growth.

Banks also expand more rapidly in markets where financial institutions are profitable and fewer borrowers struggle to repay loans. This suggests that trade opportunities and healthier banking systems are important factors behind Kenya's growing regional financial influence.

More Bank Lending Supports Growth but Raises Inflation Concerns

The IMF researchers examined banking activity across 32 African countries between 2003 and 2024 to understand how lending influences economic growth and consumer prices.

Their findings indicate that a one-percentage-point increase in bank credit relative to the previous year's GDP is associated with approximately 1.1 percentage points higher real GDP growth and 0.2 percentage points higher inflation in the study's dynamic estimates.

Greater lending can help businesses invest, expand operations and create employment opportunities. However, stronger borrowing and spending can also coincide with rising prices, creating challenges for consumers and central banks.

Interestingly, Kenyan banks' lending does not show a statistically significant difference from other banks' lending in its relationship with economic growth. However, Kenyan bank credit has a stronger positive association with inflation in destination countries.

The researchers caution that these findings demonstrate statistical relationships rather than definitive cause-and-effect connections. They also find that the associations between lending, growth and inflation are largely concentrated within the same year rather than continuing over subsequent years.

Weak Banking Oversight Could Turn Regional Success Into Financial Risk

Despite the benefits of regional banking integration, the report identifies important weaknesses in financial supervision. Banking regulations, accounting standards, capital requirements and deposit protection systems differ considerably across East African countries.

Although the Central Bank of Kenya has established cooperation agreements with several foreign regulators, joint banking inspections remain infrequent. Limited financial information also makes it difficult for authorities to identify emerging risks.

Another concern involves non-performing loans, which are loans that borrowers are struggling to repay. The study finds that major Kenyan banks have recorded higher non-performing loan ratios than national banking averages in certain markets, including Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda.

Given their large market shares, financial difficulties affecting these institutions could restrict credit, disrupt business investment and spread economic problems across national borders.

The researchers conclude that Kenya's banking expansion offers significant opportunities for regional trade, financial inclusion and economic development. However, protecting these benefits requires stronger cooperation between central banks, consistent banking regulations, improved financial monitoring and coordinated arrangements for managing banking crises.

For policymakers, the central challenge is ensuring that financial supervision develops as quickly as regional banking networks. Without effective safeguards, the same financial connections supporting Africa's economic integration could become channels for spreading financial instability.