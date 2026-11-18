German cabinet approves first financial literacy strategy
The German cabinet approved on Wednesday its first-ever financial literacy strategy to strengthen citizens' financial knowledge and competence, the finance ministry said.
The German cabinet approved on Wednesday its first-ever financial literacy strategy to strengthen citizens' financial knowledge and competence, the finance ministry said.
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