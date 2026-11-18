The skies over one of Rio de Janeiro's ​beaches are emptier than usual after a string of fatal hang-gliding ​and paragliding crashes, but the head of a group that ‌supports ​pilots said new safety rules are needed to ensure the return of the thrill-seeking sport.

Accidents involving air sports in Rio, which begin with a leap from a mountain above the Atlantic Ocean, have claimed the lives of five ‌people in 2026, including two tourists and their guides, extending an upturn in deaths over the past two years. The most recent accident this month killed hang-gliding instructor Luiz Eduardo Rodrigues dos Santos, 45, and passenger Adrian Guillermo Arismendi, a 26-year-old Argentine tourist.

Video images showed their hang glider banking sharply before crashing into a wall close to ‌a landing spot in the Sao Conrado beachside district of Rio on November 2. Air sports, also known as free flights, have been suspended in the ‌area since the accident. It followed the deaths of another hang-gliding instructor and a tourist in February, when they plunged into the ocean off Sao Conrado, and of an army colonel whose paraglider also crashed into the water in August.

Accidents involving air sports across the city rose from 43 in 2023 to 44 in 2024 and 56 in 2025, while a drop to 28 so far this ⁠year reflected bad ​weather which has reduced the number ⁠of flights, according to Rio's firefighting service. The five deaths this year follow a similar number in 2025 after only one fatality in the previous four years, it said.

Bruno Menescal, president of the ⁠Sao Conrado Free Flight Club, which manages flying operations and provides facilities for pilots, said the run of fatal accidents was prompting a rethink of safety standards. "The club has very strict ​rules regarding security requirements," Menescal said. "Now more measures will be taken, without doubt."

Existing rules set by Brazil's federal aviation regulator permit two-person flights for instructional ⁠purposes. Pilots use that exception to take tourists on one-off flights. Regulators need more resources to ensure the rules are followed, Menescal said.

"The dream of flying has been with man ever since man has been on ⁠the ​earth. It goes back to Icarus," Menescal said. "So we have people who want to do their first flight. How are people going to get into the sport if not via an instruction flight?" Former Brazilian soccer star Romario, now a senator in Congress, put forward legislation to tighten controls on high-risk sports earlier ⁠this year following the death of a woman in a bungee-jumping accident. He said the recent hang-gliding deaths in Rio added to the urgency for new legislation.

Alexandre Pereira, ⁠a paragliding instructor and friend of the ⁠crash pilot dos Santos, who lived in the same poor Rocinha community near Sao Conrado, said dos Santos had worked his way up from preparing equipment to being a hang-gliding instructor. "We come from a place where free flight seems ‌like a distant dream for ‌us," he said. "We managed to get to the top level of free flying."

(Writing by ​William Schomberg; Editing by Aurora Ellis)