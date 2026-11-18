The shakeout in the AI trade has pushed the Nasdaq Composite further into correction territory, leaving it on the ​verge of a potentially deeper slide, according to technical analysis.

However, if there's one silver ​lining for technology investors, it's that the speed of the decline has ‌been ​so fast that the index could snap back higher, even if only temporarily. Click here for a detailed technical analysis chart.

Technical analysts use charts of price history to map out where a market might go next. When they do this with a falling index like the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, ‌chart watchers look for something called support, which is a level that works like a floor for the price. Commonly used forms of support include old highs and lows, moving averages and calculations called Fibonacci retracements. Fibonacci price levels are based on percentages that markets often revisit after a move. Support levels of any type can become targets for traders.

On Tuesday, the Nasdaq fell to 23,989.09, its lowest level since April 16, before ‌ending at 24,328.38. This puts it down 11.9% from its October 6 record closing high. A correction is a drop of 10% to 20% from a record closing high. With the latest slide, ‌it violated the 50% retracement of the March-October rally, located at 24,206.5, and tested its October 2025-January 2026 highs in the 24,019.99 to 23,988.26 area, according to data supplied by LSEG. But buying came in, and the Nasdaq was able to recover above the 50% retracement by the close. This level is significant because it halted the index's fall on November 5.

When markets are moving, analysts often look to momentum indicators to corroborate a view. One of those is called the Relative Strength Index, ⁠or RSI. RSI ​measures the speed and scale of a market move ⁠and it generates readings called overbought and oversold to indicate whether a rise or fall is likely to pause. Currently the daily RSI is falling, which suggests downward momentum remains intact, but it is approaching oversold levels. And of note, despite being on ⁠the back foot, the RSI has the potential to form what analysts call a bullish divergence - a sign of potential gains.

This happened because the Nasdaq reached a fresh low on Tuesday but the indicator did not. Therefore, the ​Composite appears to be losing downside force and could be ripe to bounce even without a new catalyst. That said, volatility may be primed to rise after AI-poster-child Nvidia reported results after ⁠the close on Tuesday. This could lead to more fireworks on Wednesday.

If the Nasdaq were to continue its rebound off Tuesday's low, analysts would look for resistance, which is the opposite of support and represents a level that could cap a rise. Resistance ⁠levels ​can also become targets. Potential forms of resistance are similar to support. They can also include trendlines, which are diagonal lines connecting key highs or lows during a move, and work even after prices move above or below them.

Currently, resistance is likely to come in at the July 29 low of 24,425.34 and the broken trendline from April 2025, which will be near 24,605 on Wednesday. The ⁠38.2% retracement of the March-October advance is at 25,036.33, and the 200-day moving average will be located near 25,150 on Wednesday. In the event 23,988.26 gives way, the next support comes in at the 61.8% ⁠retracement at 23,376.66.

What the chart shows: (Mapping the Market is a daily column written by Reuters journalists. The commentary is based on a technical analysis of financial charts, which helps assess the likelihood of future price moves but does not ‌guarantee the outcome. The column does not ‌constitute investment advice or trading recommendations.)

(Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are ​his own. Editing by Burton Frierson and Jamie Freed)