‌Alaska's US ​Senate race could finally have a winner on Wednesday, 15 days after Election Day, with Democrat Mary Peltola narrowly leading Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan in a contest that could give Democrats ‌a 56-44 majority.

If no candidate tops 50% of first-place votes when the final ballots are tallied, Alaska election officials will begin a ranked-choice tabulation on Wednesday. Election officials will eliminate the last-place finisher and reallocate those ballots according to voters' subsequent choices, repeating the process until a candidate crosses ‌50%.

It was not immediately clear how long it would take for the tabulation results to be released. The Senate race is ‌the last to be called after Democrats routed Republicans in the midterms and flipped eight seats. If Peltola retains her lead, she will give Democrats their ninth flip.

Alaska's many isolated communities and ranked-choice voting typically mean it can take weeks for certification, while allegations Democrats helped recruit an independent candidate as a spoiler have prompted ⁠state and ​federal investigations. President Donald Trump, a Republican, ⁠won Alaska by 13 percentage points in 2024, but the Senate race highlighted the state's independent streak and Alaskan voters' frustration with their high cost of living, ⁠as many voters told Reuters.

Two other candidates were on the general-election ballot: Republican Gerry Heikes, a drywall contractor, and Dan J. Sullivan Jr., a retired ​schoolteacher running as an independent. Republicans alleged that Dan J. Sullivan Jr., who lives in a remote fishing village in ⁠the Alaska panhandle, was a spoiler candidate recruited to confuse voters who preferred the incumbent senator and tried to remove him from the ballot, saying he was not a "good ⁠faith" ​candidate.

Alaska's Supreme Court rebuffed that argument. Just before Election Day, the New York Times reported that Peltola's campaign had helped recruit Sullivan Jr. into the race. Peltola's campaign denied any involvement. Alaska's Republican governor, Mike Dunleavy, has ordered a state investigation into the allegations ⁠and recently said that probe was examining anything that could "resemble perjury."

The Justice Department has launched a criminal probe into allegations of possible wrongdoing. ⁠US Attorney General Todd Blanche has ⁠described the reported recruitment efforts as "fraud." The Justice Department has sent more than 140 subpoenas, letters and notices in its investigation, Reuters previously reported, though those communications do not indicate guilt. Republicans could challenge ‌the result if ‌Peltola wins.