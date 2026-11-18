The Russian Embassy ​in the Netherlands on ​Wednesday posted a ‌statement asking ​if the Netherlands had openly joined the conflict in Ukraine on Kyiv's side ‌after a Dutch-based company said its missiles had been used by Ukraine in an attack on the Crimean Bridge. Ukrainian ‌drones and missiles destroyed the central road section of ‌the bridge linking Russia and Crimea on Tuesday, inflicting a military and symbolic blow on President Vladimir Putin days before he is ⁠due ​to meet ⁠the leaders of China and the US.

Destinus, a Dutch-headquartered startup, said on Tuesday that ⁠its missiles were the only foreign-made weapons used in ​the Ukrainian attack on the Crimean Bridge, a rare ⁠operational role for a Western manufacturer in one of Kyiv's most significant long-range ⁠strikes ​of the war. "Moscow has been duly informed of the NL (Netherlands) involvement," the Russian embassy said in ⁠a statement on X above a statement from Destinus detailing its ⁠role ⁠in the bridge attack.

"The confession has been well noted. Is The Hague openly joining the conflict?," ‌the ‌embassy said.